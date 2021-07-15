CHUBBUCK — A 28-year-old Bannock County woman has been charged with felony and misdemeanor crimes.
Valentina T. Batt was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, for an incident that allegedly occurred on July 9, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take her case to trial has been set for July 19.
Chubbuck police initially responded to a report of a disturbance on West Burnside on July 9. While they were investigating, they say Batt aggressed officers and bystanders. At one point, she allegedly kicked and spat on an officer, leading to the battery charge.
If she’s convicted of the crime, Batt faces up to five years in prison.
Batt has also been charged with three misdemeanors in connection to the July 9 incidents: resisting or obstructing officers, assault by attempting to commit a violent injury and causing malicious injury to property, according to court records.
Chubbuck police say she didn’t comply with officers’ orders, damaged some property and displayed assaultive behavior toward others, which led to the misdemeanor charges.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.