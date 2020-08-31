POCATELLO — Bannock County will soon reorganize and reduce the number of full-time employees working at the Portneuf Wellness Complex and county fairgrounds department from seven to four, according to county officials.
Guy Patterson, the business manager and event director for the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Event Center and Bannock County Fairgrounds, says several factors contributed to the reduction in workforce, but being able to properly staff the Portneuf Wellness Complex during times of high public use is the most significant.
“The bottom line is we are overstaffed within the department,” Patterson told the Idaho State Journal during a Monday afternoon phone interview. “A reduction in force was the best option that we had and with that reduction also comes a restructuring so that we can better meet the needs of the public.
That may seem counterintuitive, but instead of having such a large force here in the winter and not enough people during the summer, our thoughts were that this would right-size our staff to meet the needs of the public year-round when the demand is there.”
The current seven full-time employees within the department include two full-time employees assigned to the fairgrounds in Downey, something Patterson said was unnecessary and out of line with how other fairgrounds throughout the state are managed.
Further, Patterson said he could not find money in the budget to retain both full-time Downey employees and the five full-time employees that manage the Bannock County Fairgrounds and Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Budgetary issues aside, Patterson said a reorganization of the full-time employees at the Portneuf Wellness Complex will make the department more customer-facing by ensuring staff members are at the facility during hours of high use.
In addition to a recent spate of vandalism that has included severe destruction inside the restrooms at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Patterson said the most common complaint he receives from the public is that it’s difficult to locate a staff member at the facility who can field and address concerns when they arise.
Many issues occurring at the Portneuf Wellness Complex when staff members are not at the facility have recently been reported to Patterson, including the destruction of a Portneuf Wellness Complex bathroom stall (the worst Patterson has ever seen, he said), skateboarders hitching onto the back of a vehicle as it accelerates the length of the parking lot and individuals engaging in lascivious activity on the facility grounds.
“What we are doing with the elimination of our current seven positions and the creation of these four new jobs is changing up the job descriptions to be more customer-facing,” Patterson said. “What that means is that when people are here using the Portneuf Wellness Complex we will always have staff members here. The staffing we have had in the past has all been during the day when there is very minimal public use, but in evenings and into the night there really hasn’t been anyone here.”
Patterson said the four new positions that are being created will be considered leadership roles that will create opportunities for advancement from within the county, with applications from the seven affected employees receiving first preference. The four new positions will train seasonal workers the county expects to hire during the busiest time of the year at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Event Center and Bannock County Fairgrounds, which is typically April through August, Patterson added.
“We’re trying to serve the public the best we can within our budgetary constraints,” Patterson said. “Our No. 1 goal is to have our staff here when the public is here. This is very much a proactive approach. We need to be here working the park and the facilities when the public wants to use it.”
Patterson said the four new positions will each have a key focus, which will include someone who specializes in concessions, another who excels at groundskeeping, one to focus on event management and another to handle facility maintenance, with the expectation that those four positions will overlap in some situations. The change in positions will also eliminate redundancies, said Patterson, adding that he expects to post the new positions to the public on Tuesday.
The current seven full-time employees will be effectively terminated on Sept. 15 and the county would like to fill the new four positions near the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1, Patterson said.
Though the decision for a workforce decision was not one Patterson and the county took lightly, Patterson said he has spoken to all seven employees whose positions are being cut and explained this move is in the best interest of Bannock County taxpayers.
“This is a good thing and for most of the guys who we had a discussion with they understand,” Patterson said. “It still stings and it’s a tough thing to do, but this is necessary for adequately operating the Portneuf Wellness Complex well into the future.”