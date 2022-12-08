It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April.
“At this time, our preliminary advice from the legal team is that the stadium does not fit within the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, spending guidelines,” Hough said. “We are expected to receive a final ruling from the legal department on Friday and will decide on how to proceed from there.”
Since 2021, Bannock County has explored the possibility of constructing a multi-use sports stadium in the Pocatello area that could serve as the home field for an expansion team from the Pioneer League — an independent baseball league that operates in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States and is home to 10 teams, including both the Boise Hawks and Idaho Falls Chukars.
On-and-off discussions about a new stadium resulted in Jeff L. Eiseman, of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures and Agon Sports & Entertainment sports holdings companies, meeting with the Bannock County Commission for about 40 minutes last week to discuss the venture.
During the meeting, Hough explained the county’s intention to consider earmarking $8 million in ARPA funding toward the construction of a $20 million sports facility in the Gate City area.
In total, Bannock County received about $17 million in ARPA Funds, which were provided as part of President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan Act into law in March 2021. The legislation provided $350 billion in funding for state and local governments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with counties receiving $65 billion allocated based on each county’s population.
In addition to considering the stadium project investment, Bannock County’s potential ARPA fund expenditures include investing about $3 million into the Bannock County Wellness Complex and Event Center for sewer improvements and for concert promotion and operations, another $1 million into an ambulance bay at the McCammon fire station and approximately $2 million as startup funds for a partnership with Idaho State University to build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, which will provide badly needed forensic and autopsy services for 17 East Idaho counties.
According to rules and regulations released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Jan. 27, 2022, “Researchers have found no consistent positive relationship between building sports facilities and local economic development.”
The guidelines also state, “Large capital expenditures intended for general economic development or to aid the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries — such as convention centers and stadiums — are, on balance, generally not reasonably proportional to addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, as the efficacy of a large capital expenditure intended for general economic development in remedying pandemic harms may be very limited compared to its cost.”
Recipients of ARPA funds are able to spend the money how they see fit so long as it falls within four categories outlined by the federal government.
The first category includes replacing lost public sector revenue, which would involve using the funding to provide government services up to the amount of revenue lost due to the pandemic.
The second category is more broad and includes responding to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, which would include supporting the health of communities as well as helping households, small businesses, impacted industries, nonprofits and the public sector recover from economic impacts, which could include various economic development projects.
Another method would be to provide premium pay for essential workers by offering additional financial support to those who bore the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors. The Pocatello City Council recently voted to give all of its employees who worked through the pandemic a $50 per month premium pay bonus, about $1,600 each.
Lastly, the federal government says ARPA money can be used to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects to improve access to clean drinking water, to support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and to expand affordable access to broadband internet.
For capital improvement projects, however, additional requirements were included with the release of the final guidance issued in January.
“For enumerated uses of $10 million or more and capital expenditures for an 'other' expenditure category of $1 million or more, recipients are required to provide a Written Justification,” the federal guidance states. “A Written Justification must include a description of the harm or need to be addressed, an independently prepared explanation of why a capital expenditure is appropriate and an objective comparison of the proposed capital expenditure against alternative capital expenditures.”
Though the Bannock County legal department is still conducting its review of the plan to earmark $8 million for a new multi-use sports facility, Hough said he has been informed that the necessary Written Justification for the project would be a tough sell, particularly when it comes to documenting how the project would directly address a harm or need that resulted from the pandemic and why this capital improvement project would be more appropriate than others.
Despite seemingly getting stopped at the goal line, Hough says the county hasn’t quite thrown in the towel altogether.
“Like with all of our projects, we are evaluating all of our options moving forward,” Hough said. “This is one reason why we discussed this during a meeting so that our legal team could take a look at it. If this is surely something we cannot use ARPA funds for and there are no other options then it is possible that we shelve the project.”
