Bannock County Commissioner (Hough, Moser and Tovey)

From left, Bannock County commissioners Jeff Hough, Ernie Moser and Terrel Tovey.

It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area.

Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April.

DanoSur

Wouldn’t it be prudent to have checked on this PRIOR to even considering using the funds in this manner?! WOW!

Red_in_Red

Can't even believe this was up for a vote without any public debate. Stop taking Fed dollars.

