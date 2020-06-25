On June 14, 2020 between the hours of 1100 and 1200 hours, there were several vehicles burglarized in the area of West Fork Mink Creek.
The vehicles were entered and credit cards and debit card were stolen.
The two male suspects then proceeded to both Walgreens stores in Chubbuck and Pocatello, and the GameStop and purchased gift cards with the stolen financial cards.
The below images are of the two male suspects.
If you can identify these men, please contact Detective Casey Craig at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7145 or ccraig@bannockcounty.us.