POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a severe staffing shortage of detention deputies, says Sheriff Tony Manu.
During a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal, Manu said the Bannock County Jail is short at least 10 detention deputies, resulting in many of the current employees working overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed.
“The biggest part of our staffing issue is the base-pay,” Manu said. “On average, we pay about $2 to $3 less per hour than comparable agencies and are losing people to other sheriff’s offices and the (Idaho National Laboratory) site, which is doing a big hiring push for security officers right now.”
Manu continued, “The work environment is another factor as well. It’s a tough job that involves dealing with complicated people and tough personalities in terms of people that are incarcerated. To be honest with you, the other factor is the national media on law enforcement in general is not good. When I applied for this job 30 years ago I was competing with 200 to 250 people, and it’s just not like that anymore. How do you convince a kid coming out of high school to work in this profession when he sees everything about law enforcement being a negative thing all over social media? It definitely affects our ability to recruit.”
Recruiting new employees is as equally difficult as retaining the employees already working for the Sheriff’s Office, said Manu, adding that work has been done to try and make up for the generally lower pay, but it hasn’t quite moved the needle enough for the agency to reach full staffing levels.
Manu said the Sheriff’s Office worked with the Bannock County Commissioners to implement a retention bonus for all full-time, uniformed detention deputies from the sergeant level down. This bonus adds an additional 10.5 percent of the employees’ base pay to their bi-weekly paychecks this year and Manu said the bonuses will be incorporated permanently into the employees' hourly rate for fiscal year 2023.
"This is something I am grateful the commision could make happen," Manu said. "The challenging part is having to sacrifice other divisions of the sheriff's office in terms of raises for fiscal year 2023. The commission did work with us to provide pay adjustments agency-wide in the form of raises and in some cases stipends."
The lack of detention deputies has a ripple effect on the entire agency, Manu said. The Sheriff’s Office is also down two patrol deputies and the low number of detention deputies has made it near impossible to promote anyone to patrol at this time, he added.
“We’re two down on patrol and my belief is that we should be pulling patrolmen from jail staff,” Manu said. “We like to be promoted from the jail because typically that person will be more motivated to stay with us and it minimizes our costs for conducting background checks because we’ve already conducted one through the initial hiring process. But if we don’t have enough employees at the jail then we can’t move people over to the patrol department.”
In addition to a shortage of detention deputies, Manu said the jail’s contracted medical provider, Ivy Medical, has also struggled to retain nurses and medical staff to work inside the jail’s medical bay.
“When one person is hired to work in the medical office, one or two people leave,” Manu said. “It’s like one step forward and two steps back.”
Recently, the medical bay at the jail underwent a complete overhaul — the first to happen in that area of the jail in 27 years, according to Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone. The project was completed on June 18 and came in about $11,000 under the budgeted amount of $90,000.
The remodel brought new flooring, ceiling, cabinets, countertops and storage space. It also added a break room for medical staff, a digital bulletin board, upgraded dental equipment and improved pharmacy security.
“Trying to provide medical services in this environment is challenging and when you have a dated, run down location that just compounds the problem of getting staff wanting to work here,” Manu said. “A revamped medical bay has a good positive effect because when a nurse sees that this is a newer facility then maybe the challenges in dealing with the population of people that we are dealing with is not so much the focus. It’s an important service and something that has to be done for the people we are challenged to watch here at the jail setting.”
While many of the current employees at the jail are working overtime hours, Manu said it’s difficult because very few have the time off to enjoy the extra money they’re earning.
“There is definitely a burnout factor that comes into play when it feels like you’re constantly working,” Manu said.
If the staffing woes of the jail aren’t resolved, Manu said the jail would need to consider lowering its maximum capacity. Currently, the jail can house up to 340 inmates, though the average number of daily inmates fluctuates between 275 and 300 people. In the event the staffing woes continue, it’s possible that low- and medium-security pods at the jail see a reduction of their maximum capacities, resulting in some inmates being housed elsewhere.
Additionally, Manu said it could result in certain criminal offenders who would typically warrant being incarcerated while awaiting the adjudication of their cases being released on their own recognizance or onto court services.
“This staffing shortage can 100 percent have a ripple effect on the safety of the community when certain offenders are not incarcerated because we don’t have the adequate number of deputies supervising them,” Manu saud. “I would really hate to see that happen.”
Manu said the county recently held an open house hiring event at the jail that surprisingly resulted in about eight people applying to work out at the jail. When it came time for those applicants to complete the physical training test as part of the hiring process, half didn’t show up and the other half failed the test, Manu said.
Manu said that when he first started, working in law enforcement was seen as an honorable profession. Now, he’s not quite sure how the general public feels about law enforcement, but he’s concerned that the sentiment of approval has wavered over the years.
“People on the inside working this profession and our community support law enforcement, but it’s difficult to find the next generation of people that feel this sense of duty to do this type of work,” he said. “I like being the tip of this spear for the safety of this community. Bring it on is my mantra.”
Those interested in applying to work for the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office can find job postings listed at shorturl.at/dhsz4 or can obtain additional information by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 208-236-7123.