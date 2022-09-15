Tony Manu inside the jail

Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu stands inside the county jail's recently upgraded medical bay.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a severe staffing shortage of detention deputies, says Sheriff Tony Manu.

During a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal, Manu said the Bannock County Jail is short at least 10 detention deputies, resulting in many of the current employees working overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed.

Bannock County Jail dental chair inside medical bay

The Bannock County Jail's medical bay recently underwent a $79,000 remodel, which included new dental equipment.