Victoria "Tori" Olsen

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing McCammon teenager.

Victoria "Tori" Olsen, 15, was last seen in McCammon around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Bannock County said in a Wednesday news release.

Victoria is described as being five feet, two inches tall and weighing 103 pounds. She is white, has brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Victoria was last seen leaving her residence without needed medication and is possibly in the area Idaho Falls or the counties of Bannock, Bingham or Bonneville.

Anyone with any information about Victoria's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7114.