The Bannock County Commission has launched an effort to improve broadband internet service in the region and is asking for the public’s help to identify areas most in need.
Bannock County for at least the next two weeks is conducting a survey of residents’ internet speeds and are particularly hoping to receive responses from residents living in the southern part of the county and near the Buckskin area near Pocatello.
“So far, we have had 266 people respond to the survey so far,” Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone said about the survey, which was launched on Nov. 29. “Nearly half, or 47.68 percent, of those respondents have said they are highly unsatisfied or unsatisfied with their internet service.”
The survey, hosted on surveymonkey.org, is accessible by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/YFSSXKT and takes less than three minutes to complete, Iannacone said.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough says officials have already identified south Bannock County and around Buckskin near Pocatello as regions where internet service is spotty and unreliable. Internet speeds and reliability vary significantly throughout the county, Iannacone said, adding that some residents have reported amazing internet access while others are experiencing severe disruptions or limitations.
“It’s interesting to see how different the speeds are for upload and download,” Hough said. “Some people have amazing access while others have to literally leave their house and stand on one foot just to get cell service.”
From transforming agriculture operations to supporting emergency dispatch services, broadband internet has become intertwined with the daily functions of modern life in America. As of March 2020, the Federal Communications Commission estimated that 21 million Americans lacked reliable broadband internet service. Other sources place this number as high as 162 million.
Currently, the FCC has set a broadband internet service guideline of 25 megabits per second for downloading files and 3 megabits per second for uploading, though many U.S. lawmakers and tech experts believe that number is too low to be considered high speed. Earlier this year, a group of senators called for the agency to raise the bottom limit to 100 megabits per second for both download and upload speeds.
Both national and state efforts are afoot to improve broadband services, with numerous programs having been recently launched to facilitate that goal.
The FCC’s $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, launched in May, could make nearly one-third of state residents eligible for discounted broadband internet service. Eligibility guidelines for the program are available by accessing getemergencybroadband.org/do-i-qualify.
Bannock County is currently exploring options to improve broadband internet service in the region using two funding methods. The Idaho Broadband Grant project is accepting requests for funds up until Jan. 15, 2022. The program is soliciting projects that meet the CARES Act funding criteria for $10 million that was appropriated to the Idaho Department of Commerce from the Federal COVID Relief Fund.
Additionally, the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law last month included a $65 million designation to expand and improve broadband service throughout the country.
Hough says the Commission would like to submit a proposal to the Idaho Broadband Grant project by Dec. 17 and is hopeful most county residents have completed the broadband internet speed test survey by that date.
Hough added that once funds are secured to improve service, the plan for Bannock County is to request a broadband internet service pipeline that would provide connectivity to the entire county and put the request out for bid. He says little to no geographic limitations have been identified that would create obstacles in installing a pipeline.
“From an economic development standpoint this is a huge plus to be able to provide broadband internet to everybody in the county," Hough said.