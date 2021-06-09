POCATELLO — The Bannock County Republican Central Committee has come out in support of a resolution declaring Bannock County as a "protected Second Amendment county."
The Bannock County Commission approved the resolution in February. Commissioners explained it was a show of support for the county sheriff in the event that he must ever opt against enforcing any federal mandate that "infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Bannock County citizens."
The county Republican leaders recently approved their own resolution backing the commissioners.
"We just want it known that we support the county commissioners in protecting our civil rights, which includes the Second Amendment," said Char Tovey, who chairs the Bannock County Republican Central Committee. "The county is not going to support anything that's going to support anything that infringes on the Second Amendment rights of its citizens. We need to keep government from getting in the way of our rights."
Tovey said the party will leave up to the Bannock County Commission to determine whether or not a specific gun law or regulation represents an infringement on constitutional rights.
Several Idaho counties, including Bonneville and Bingham counties, have passed similar resolutions.
The Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads as follows: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
County commissioners described their resolution as "emergency planning" in the event of a federal overreach and argued it represents county values.
The county’s legal team and Sheriff Tony Manu reviewed the resolution, which addresses the “potential risk of the federal government enacting such laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the rights of the citizens of Bannock County to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines or firearm accessories.”
The Bannock County Republican Central Committee is also planning a town hall meeting for June 17 at the Veteran's Memorial Building, located at 300 N. Johnson Ave. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will include reports from Reps. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lave Hot Springs. There will also be a question-and-answer session and written questions submitted from the audience.