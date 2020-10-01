POCATELLO — A local elections official estimated Wednesday morning that about 700 Bannock County voters had already cast early, in-person votes for the November presidential election.
Idaho opened for early, in-person voting on Monday. Bannock County voters may fill out early ballots in person from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. until Oct 30, which is the Friday before the election. Early, in-person voting for the county is offered at the Bannock County Elections Office, located at 141 N. Sixth Ave., near the county courthouse.
Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said about 15 voting booths have been set up. She said voters have been trickling in throughout each day, but there have also been peak times in which lines have formed.
"I'm looking at a line right now," Hancock said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Hancock expects there will be record turnout. Historically, she estimates about a quarter of votes have been cast early and in person. This year, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she said there's been greater demand for mail-in voting.
Hancock said the county has mailed out about 14,000 ballots in the past week and a half, and roughly half of them have been returned.
All of Bannock County's ballots are cast on paper. Even the ADA-compliant voting machines are simply ballot marking devices, she said.
For election day, Hancock said the county has ample staff for its precinct locations.
"We have a great community. They really have banded together and helped us out," Hancock said. "We appreciate that."