POCATELLO — A Bannock County elections official has reported record early voting turnout for Tuesday's presidential primary election, prompting her to wonder if the county will have enough ballots on election day.
Friday was the deadline for early voting. As of Friday afternoon, Bannock County voters had cast 2,267 early ballots, either by mail-in absentee voting or walk-in early voting, said Julie Hancock, the county's elections administrator. She said many early ballots were still outstanding.
By comparison, the county received just 430 early votes in the 2016 presidential primary.
"This is definitely a record for a March presidential primary," Hancock said.
Bannock County will offer separate ballots for Republicans, Democrats and Constitution Party members. Voters within Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will also consider a request for a 10-year plant facilities levy, and voters who wish to remain unaffiliated with a party may request a ballot that only includes the levy vote. In Power and Cassia counties, voters served by American Falls Joint School District No. 381 will also vote on a plant facilities levy.
Back in 2016, Idaho Democrats voted by caucus. This year is the party's first presidential primary in the state. Hancock also believes the school levy is driving voter interest in her county.
Bannock County voter interest appears to be so strong, Hancock worries her precincts may be forced to photocopy ballots and run them out to precincts on election day. Photocopied ballots would have to be hand counted, which would significantly delay election results.
Hancock said the county ran out of ballots and had to hand count votes cast on photocopies in a May 2014 election, when Pocatello had an initiative up for a vote seeking to repeal the city's ordinance prohibiting discrimination regarding housing, employment and public accommodations based on a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Voters will be allowed to change party affiliation when they request ballots on Tuesday for the presidential primary. However, voters will have until March 13 to fill out a form to change parties or become unaffiliated with a party prior to the state primary election in May, when Bannock County will elect two new commissioners, a sheriff and a prosecutor.
Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Though the Democratic presidential primary field has winnowed down to a pair of candidates — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden — Idaho Democrats will also have the option of filling in the oval for names such as Michael Bennet, Cory Booker and Andrew Yang. The Democratic race will include 17 candidates.
Republicans may also be surprised by the length of their candidate list, which includes five other candidates in addition to President Donald Trump.
Hancock explained candidates had to file with the Idaho Secretary of State's Office by a Jan. 17 deadline to have their names removed from the ballot. As of Jan. 24, ballots were proofed, printed and shipped out to members of the military.
Some voters will have to report to new polling places on Tuesday. Hancock said the ninth precinct has been moved from Lincoln Early Childhood Center to Portneuf Towers. Furthermore, the Red Lion Hotel was fully booked, so precincts 34-39 will be temporarily moved to the Grace Lutheran gym. Hancock said letters about the changes were mailed to affected voters. Go to https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/ for a full list of precinct locations.
Regarding the school levies, the American Falls school district is seeking approval of a six-year levy that will generate $600,000 in the first year and will rise by 3 percent in each subsequent year. The estimated cost to the taxpayer would be $68 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value in the initial year. School District 25 will be requesting approval of a 10-year levy that would generate $6.4 million in its first year, Fiscal Year 22, and would rise by 5 percent in each subsequent year. The estimated cost to the taxpayer in the initial year would be $141.62 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Both levies will need support from at least 55 percent of voters to pass.