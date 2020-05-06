POCATELLO — Bannock County confirmed its eighth COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
Through Wednesday night, Southeast Idaho’s COVID-19 cases held steady at 15: Bingham County still had four cases, Caribou County still had a single case and Power County still had a pair of cases.
The most recent Bannock County case involves a man in his 50s who is self-isolating at home. Statewide, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2,158 and confirmed deaths to 66.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes also released on update on their efforts to protect the public from the coronavirus. The Fort Hall Business Council has extended a stay-at-home order through May 8. Employees are asked to stay in touch with supervisors for updates.
The press release noted the regional Emergency Operations Center team is working to secure personal protective equipment to meet tribal governmental needs. The community clinic is conducting COVID-19 testing for essential departments. The Fort Hall health center has received COVID-19 funds for maintenance operations and equipment, and Fort Hall Recreation is opening a tribal youth feeding program on June 1, offering breakfast and lunch.