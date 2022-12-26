Bannock County officials are warning local residents about an ongoing phone scam involving a caller impersonating a member of the Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to exploit money from unsuspecting victims.
Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone says the incident was first reported to the Sheriff’s Office about five weeks ago.
“We received our first tip that someone was impersonating former high-ranking employees of the Sheriff’s Office, calling people to say that he had an arrest warrant or a subpoena that they needed to pay a fine to get the warrant dropped,” Iannacone told the Journal via a recent email. “The scammer provided personal details about the person he was trying to scam. Luckily, this woman was familiar with the Sheriff’s Office and recognized that that deputy was no longer with the Sheriff’s Office. She called to inform us of the scam.”
Iannacone said the scam is popping up again, with the most recent incident occurring on Dec. 19.
“Another sergeant was informed by two different people (on Dec. 19) of someone impersonating him to issue false arrest warrants. One woman received two calls and a text message, another woman received three calls (on Dec. 19) and another one (on Dec. 20). Both women reported this person had detailed information about them and was trying to get them to pay a fine to avoid arrest.”
Iannacone said that both potential victims “did the right thing and contacted the Sheriff’s Office to verify the suspicious calls and provided the sergeant with the scammer’s phone number (which appears to be a fake local number).”
The Bannock County sergeant tried to contact the individual on the provided phone number but the person hung up and deactivated the phone number.
Iannacone wants to inform local residents about the circulating scam and to remind them of steps they can take to protect themselves and potentially help law enforcement identify the culprit.
The following are tips from Bannock County regarding phone scams involving the caller impersonating a law enforcement member:
— No deputy or employee of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office will ever ask you to give them money.
— We never issue subpoenas or warrants over the phone. That is not standard protocol for our office.
— If someone presents themselves as one of our deputies or employees and states you have a legal issue and need to pay a sum of money immediately, they are attempting to scam you.
— If you are contacted by someone from the Sheriff’s Office, and you are concerned about the legitimacy of the call, write down the caller’s identity, badge number and phone number. Let the caller know you will hang up and call right back to verify their identity. Call our office to verify their name and if they have indeed contacted you; do NOT call the number they provide you. If you call after hours, ask to speak with the patrol shift supervisor on duty.
Sheriff’s Office Phone Numbers:
Main Office: 208-236-7111, Civil Division: 208-236-7195
