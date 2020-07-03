POCATELLO — Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies has used the word "painful" to describe the fallout surrounding last summer's countywide property value reassessments.
As the county's Board of Equalization continues hearing appeals of this year's reassessments, Davies and Commissioner Ernie Moser say the process has been starkly different, describing it as "smooth." Assessed valuations are used for taxing purposes.
Last summer — driven by a scorching-hot housing market — many households were saddled with 50% to 60% valuation increases, prompting owners of more than 3,000 properties to overwhelm the county with appeals. A group of residents launched a failed attempt to recall Davies, as well as the three county commissioners who comprise the Board of Equalization, which renders decisions on tax appeals. The State Board of Tax Appeals required extra funding to handle all of the Bannock County cases and continued hearing local 2019 appeals well into this spring.
The region's housing market has remained strong, with the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors reporting the county saw a 9.78% increase in the average home sale price in 2019 compared with the prior year. But county officials say this year's caseload of appeals should, nonetheless, be far more manageable.
Moser said 450 property owners have appealed on 917 parcels. He said Davies and her staff averted the need for hearings on a couple hundred of those parcels by meeting with property owners in advance.
"I think we're moving in a very positive direction," Moser said.
The board has packed its schedule with 10- to 15-minute hearings since June 22 and will continue hearings through July 13. The board will start working extended hours for hearings on July 6. But all of the hearings have been scheduled.
"One of the big changes this year is we are requiring both the assessor's office and the appellant to give us their reasoning five days in advance," Moser said, explaining the policy gives the board time to review each case in advance and prevents appellants from offering new evidence. "That's made a big difference."
Davies believes new tools offered by her office have also improved the process. For example, the county has started offering comparable sales reports upon request, providing the sale price of comparable homes, adjusted for values through Jan. 1, 2020.
"I would agree the hearings are going much smoother this year," Davies said. "The commission and my office had a work group that got together and really tried to take what happened last year and build a good process for this year. By and large I think that's been really successful."
Smooth as officials report things are going relative to last summer, there's no shortage of residents who were dismayed for a second consecutive year after opening their assessment notices.
Monte Rasmussen, for example, lives in a century-old, 900-square foot trailer home with additions, located in Pocatello's Alameda neighborhood. The value of his home, which was recently assessed at $74,000, has risen by $21,000, or more than 28%, during the past two years combined.
Rasmussen said the assessor's office staff tried to dissuade him from coming in to discuss his case, encouraging him to simply appeal in the interest of time. When he insisted on an appointment, he said the staff used "lawyer" terms and dismissed his comparable sales outright.
"I think the thing that made me the maddest was their attitude," Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen filed an appeal but canceled his hearing, worried the potential savings wasn't worth the health risk of going out in public and meeting with a group amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moser emphasized that the county plans to do its part this year to help people living on fixed incomes by holding its budget flat, rather than taking up to the 3% annual increase allowed under state law. Gov. Brad Little has offered an incentive for cities and counties to hold the line on taxes, making federal coronavirus aid available to those entities that don't take the 3% increase or any forgone balances from prior years, aside from new construction value.
Furthermore, Davies said the county's taxing entities will now have a deeper pool from which to draw their revenue, as the county's gross value has increased.
Residents may enter their data at https://tax.idaho.gov/i-1072.cfm for a preliminary estimate of how the recent reassessment may affect their tax burden.
For all of the heat she's taken since last summer about sharp increases in assessed valuations, Davies worries her numbers might actually be too conservative. A recent ratio study based on the new notices placed Bannock County's cumulative assessed valuation at 92% of its actual market values.
"We didn't keep up with the market this year as well as (we did) last year," Davies said. "If values continue on this upward trend, we're gong to be close to being out of compliance by January."