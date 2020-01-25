Bannock County appears to be closer to tackling the issue of improperly closed public access roads after a meeting involving several government agencies last week regarding the confusion surrounding the roads.
The meeting came approximately six months after retired Idaho Fish and Game biologist Mike Larkin and Pocatello City Councilwoman Christine Stevens, operating under an umbrella organization called the Gateway Coalition for Change, first provided the Bannock County Commission with a packet containing information about several dozen roads in the county that provide access to public lands.
There’s a belief among Larkin, Stevens and others that some of these roads have been illegally closed to the public by landowners via the installation of gates and other means.
The issue of these closed access roads in the county sparked controversy on Nov. 20 when Bannock County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey and Stevens were involved in a heated argument at the Bannock County Courthouse that began with Stevens seeking an update from the county commissioners on their handling of the issue and ended with courthouse marshals escorting Stevens and Larkin from the building at Tovey’s request.
Last week’s meeting regarding the county’s access road issue was also held at the Bannock County Courthouse. The public meeting mostly involved Larkin speaking to the county commissioners about eight of the nearly 50 roads listed on the county’s website as ones that provide access to public lands that have been improperly closed — either with gates, no trespassing signs or a combination of the two.
Some of these closed public access roads are located near Pocatello and Chubbuck, such as 2 1/2 Mile and Moonlight Mine roads, while most others are scattered throughout the county, such as Symons Road near Lava Hot Springs on the way to the Chesterfield Reservoir, and Lago Creek Road near Virginia between Arimo and Downey.
Stevens as well as representatives from the Idaho Fish and Game Department and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office also commented on the issue at last week’s meeting when the county commissioners asked for their observations and experiences involving the roads in question.
Larkin contends that Bannock County is well overdue when it comes to reassessing which roads in the county are located on private property and which roads should remain open to the public. The last time the county performed such a reassessment was in 1990.
Since then, public and private roads have come under intense scrutiny, both in Southeast Idaho and throughout much of the state, as evidenced by the Idaho Legislature deciding in 2018 to stiffen penalties for criminal and civil trespassing while relaxing the requirement for landowners to post their property lines.
Many media outlets in Idaho and nationwide, including The New York Times, have published stories in recent years about entities purchasing land in Idaho containing roads that provide access to nearby public lands and then gating those roads, which in many cases eliminates public access to the public lands.
“Chris (Stevens) and I have heard tons of comments from people across the county that are concerned about private landowners shutting off access to some of these county roads,” Larkin said at last week’s meeting. “The issue here is most people are not going to pass through a gated area or access a road with no trespassing signs unless there are other signs that indicate it is OK to do so.”
Capt. Dan Argyle of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said that when incidents involving those who may be trespassing on private land arise in the county, sheriff’s deputies typically won’t charge the accused trespassers and instead send the case information to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Trespassing charges are rarely filed in Bannock County because of the confusion regarding which access roads are public and which are private.
“The real problem that we run into is eventually someone has to look at these areas and determine if it’s public access or not,” Argyle said. “When we get called out for something like that it’s not our job to decide if someone is trespassing or if the roads should be publicly accessible.”
In addition to some access roads being improperly closed, other access roads, such as Yago Creek Road, include both no trespassing signage and signs that indicate what dates the roads are to remain open to the public and directives about using them, which suggests the roads are open to the public, said Larkin, adding that the contradictory signage oftentimes leaves hunters and recreationists confused.
Some of the discussion at last week’s meeting centered on whether Bannock County or Fish and Game should be responsible for ensuring that public access roads in the county are properly kept open and marked with the correct signage.
Fish and Game wildlife biologist Jason Beck spoke at last week’s meeting about his involvement with the department’s Access Yes! program, which aims to improve public access to private land or through private land to public land by compensating willing landowners who provide that access.
Beck said that typically Fish and Game will add signs allowing public access to locations that it has secured easements for, be it trailheads or river put-ins.
”You don’t see signs everywhere a sportsman can go,” Beck said. “We will put more Access Yes! signage at those designated locations because that is a program we have specifically for that. But our understanding is that county road maintenance, which includes everything from the road base to the signage, is of jurisdiction of the county.”
At the conclusion of Larkin’s presentation at last week’s meeting, Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser informed the Gateway Coalition for Change that its request has officially been fielded, though Moser said it may be difficult to provide an immediate resolution to the raised concerns given the current winter conditions would prevent visiting several of the roads in question. Moser did say, however, that he would begin meeting with other county departments to form a better understanding of the issue.
“To go through this and look at all of these roads is going to take some time,” Moser said at last week’s meeting. “We don’t have an answer for you today, but I will take the lead on this and will meet with the (Bannock County) Prosecutor’s Office and the other agencies to see what direction we can go.”
Moser told the Idaho State Journal after the meeting that he will meet with the county’s Prosecutor’s Office and Public Works Department about the access road issue this week.
While Bannock County’s government, including the Assessor’s Office and county commissioners, spent several months last year dealing with the fallout from a controversial countywide reassessment of property valuations, which resulted in increased property taxes for many county residents, Moser said that was not the reason it’s taken the county so long to start working with the Gateway Coalition for Change on the access road issue.
”Honestly, this was never a priority to me,” Moser said. “And it’s still not. This is something that we are going to invest some time in, but it’s not the top thing on my priority list.”
Stevens, Larkin and Moser said they are pleased with the outcome of last week’s meeting, especially the fact it transpired without any contentious moments.
“I am glad we had an opportunity to present the information, which pretty much speaks for itself,” Stevens said. “There is clearly confusion out there. I felt as if we made some traction, given that the other agencies thought it is a big enough topic to send a representative to attend the meeting. I thought (the meeting) was a really great first step.”
Larkin said, “I thought (the meeting) went fine and frankly much better than I expected after the blow-up with Tovey back in November. I think the good news is that Ernie Moser will take the lead on this issue and I am virtually 100 percent optimistic that we get some sort of solution on most of these roads.”
Moser added, “I was not here the day (Stevens and Tovey) had their little eruption. But quite honestly I wished I would have been here that day because I could have talked to Christine and Mike for a minute then. But I’m just glad (last week’s meeting) went off without any issues and I think we made some progress.”