POCATELLO — A 50-year-old Bannock County man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed pursuit on Friday afternoon.
Harvey P. Guthrie has been charged with two counts of grand theft, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, and possessing a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial has been set for Sept. 21.
The incident began in the area of North Arthur Avenue and West Lander Street on Friday afternoon.
Pocatello police say a citizen reported that his truck had been stolen in that area, and officers were able to locate the vehicle, being driven by a male suspect, a few blocks away.
A pursuit, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour, ensued but was eventually terminated on the Fort Hall Reservation, police said.
Fort Hall police were later able to take the suspect, identified as Guthrie, into custody.
Pocatello police say Guthrie was arrested for stealing the pickup and the owner’s financial transaction card, eluding officers and possession of methamphetamine.