It always seemed to Kalyn Anderson that walking through the grocery store with her father, former Bannock County Commissioner Karl Anderson, took forever, regardless of the length of his shopping list.
He would meet a friend in every aisle and get sucked into another conversation.
Anderson died on Oct. 9 at age 70. Friends and family members remember Anderson as a man who knew just about every face in the county, and he regarded everyone as a friend. He had lived in both Pocatello and Marsh Valley.
“He always said that he knew the whole county because he lived in the north end and he lived in the south end,” Kalyn said. “He was never caught in the politics of the two because he lived in both sides and loved everybody.”
Based largely on the incredible number of people who knew Anderson and appreciated his laid-back and friendly demeanor, members of the local Republican Party approached him about seeking political office. Anderson went on to serve on the Bannock County Commission for eight years, until he announced an early retirement in November of 2016, due to health reasons.
His son, Kaleb, explained that Anderson loved the job because it presented him new opportunities to help people on a daily basis. Kaleb said his father believed in voting for the best person rather than a political party.
“He never called himself a politician,” Kaleb said.
Among his proudest accomplishments was playing a role in bringing the community the Portneuf Wellness Complex, and he enjoyed working with the county staff and fellow commissioners Steve Hadley and Howard Manwaring, according to his children.
He was active in the community, serving for years on the Bannock County Fair Board and volunteering as a leader with FFA and 4-H.
“He’s always been community minded,” said Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England. “He was one who pitched in all the time. If he saw an area of need, he’d volunteer.”
Anderson worked a variety of different jobs throughout his life.
Back when England was a paint contractor, he knew Anderson as a regional sales manager with Ponderosa Paint Co.
Manwaring was 14 years old when he took his first job with Pocatello Greenhouse, working under Anderson, who supervised the family-owned business. Manwaring helped the landscaping crew install trees, sprinklers and shrubs at Holt Arena. Later, when Manwaring worked for the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, he knew Anderson as the food service representative for the county jail.
Finally, Manwaring worked with his friend as a colleague on the Bannock County Commission.
“Karl was just everybody’s friend. He was a great big Teddy bear,” said Manwaring, who now lives in St. George, Utah. “He was easy going and fun to be around. He was kind and loving to people.”
Former Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, who is currently running against Commissioner Ernie Moser for Anderson’s old seat, held office as a Democrat and appreciated that Anderson never placed much importance on party politics. Nielsen said Anderson unified the community and avoided getting angry. Nielsen also knew Anderson personally, before Anderson took office, through activities with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marsh Valley.
“He seemed to know everybody, and everybody seemed to like him,” Nielsen said.
Anderson is the father of seven children, 29 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, with three more on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen.