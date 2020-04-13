POCATELLO — The Bannock County Jail has freed about 100 beds amid the COVID-19 pandemic by making a few policy changes and relaxing standards regarding when suspects should be incarcerated, officials said.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said the changes were implemented to address a longstanding overcrowding problem, thereby protecting inmates forced to live in tight quarters from the highly contagious novel coronavirus.
But Nielsen considers it likely that outcomes of the protocol changes will be analyzed to guide future approaches regarding incarceration.
“We need to sit down post-pandemic and learn something,” said Nielsen, who hopes to have a conversation focused on why the county incarcerates, when incarceration is necessary and how long suspects should be held. “It could definitely be the starting point for changing the system and why we do things.”
Nielsen and other correction officials have met with local judges and District 6 Probation and Parole officials, who have reviewed lists of inmates and suspects to determine the best candidates to be released on their own recognizance as opposed to incarceration.
“What we’ve been doing is instead of taking somebody to jail, let’s say for a DUI, we’ve been citing them and having somebody pick them up,” Nielsen said. “We find we can cite into court rather than bring them into jail, and it’s been working pretty well over the last month or so.”
Nielsen said probation officers are also finding alternatives to jail for misdemeanor probation violations.
Nielsen said a longstanding problem at the jail has been that suspects accused of parole violation have sometimes waited in county lockup for upwards of three months before being transferred to the state’s custody. To remedy that, many hearings have been expedited and conducted via closed-circuit video. Consequently, Nielsen estimates the backlog of state prisoners held too long at the county jail has been reduced by 20 to 30 percent.
“We’ve been overcrowded a long time,” Nielsen said. “Our bed capacity is 334. My bed count this morning was 208.”
Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog said he and his staff assisted in communicating with the courts and probation officials about which inmates might qualify to be released on their own recognizance or have bonds reduced to the point that they could be posted easily.
“It’s certainly going to be interesting to see after this crisis is over what if any issues we have had with folks who were let out,” Herzog said.
For example, if suspects who are being afforded leniency due to coronavirus don’t commit additional crimes while they’re out and show up to court appointments on time, Herzog said it might be prudent to reconsider how the county sets future bonds.
“It’s going to take a while to sift through the cost and benefits of addressing the coronavirus as far as the jail population goes,” Herzog said.
In addition to reducing the jail population, Nielsen said new procedures have been implemented to keep the facility sterile and virus free. The Chubbuck cleaning and restoration business Servpro was hired by the county to fumigate and sterilize county facilities, including the jail, and the business has donated its time and resources to also clean patrol cars for the county.
“We have completely sanitized this place at least two or three times,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen said several groups from within the community have been donating handmade face masks to help protect inmates, and the jail should have a sufficient supply to accommodate all inmates who would like a mask or face shield by mid week.
“I’m glad to live in Southeast Idaho where as long as I’ve been sheriff we’ve had a good community response,” Nielsen said.
Guards have been tested for COVID-19. Furthermore, guards and deputies are being asked to wear masks when they perform certain duties and have been asked to stay at home if they have any symptoms of illness.
New inmates are reporting to a garage area before checking in where they’re screened by nursing staff, who wear protective gear. Anyone with a fever is taken to the hospital. The jail also has isolation rooms with no airflow, where inmates with symptoms can be accommodated.
All visitation is being conducted by internet; inmates have also been using technology to meet remotely with their attorneys.
Nielsen believes in many cases, inmates are better protected in the jail than they would otherwise be living at home.
“If I got an outbreak in the jail, we would have a major issue of what are we going to do with them? Where are we going to go?” Nielsen said.