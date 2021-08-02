DOWNEY — Bannock County Fair Superintendent Piney Morrison explained there was a silver lining to having last summer's fair canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the extra money the county saved because of the event's cancellation in 2020, Morrison said the county managed to book its biggest fair act ever for this Friday night.
The award-winning gold- and platinum-selling country music band Sawyer Brown is scheduled to perform starting at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the baseball at the fairgrounds. No tickets will be sold, but there's suggested donation of $20 per person, Morrison said.
Founded in 1981 in Apopka, Florida, Sawyer Brown consists of lead guitarist Shayne Hill, drummer Joe Smyth, keyboardist Gregg Hubbard and lead singer Mark Miller. "Some Girls Do," "Thank God for You," and "The Race is On" are among the band's top hits.
Morrison said she's been flooded with phone calls about the concert. The fair will be raffling off two recliners courtesy of Maple Street Sit N Sleep, 206 W. Maple St., Pocatello. The winner will be able to sit in the recliners in the front row at Sawyer Brown and take them home afterward. Spectators will be allowed to bring in their own chairs or stand for the show.
Last year, the county hosted only the 4-H animal project judging and market sale.
This year's fair started Monday morning and will run through Saturday, with the grounds open from 10 a.m. to about 10 p.m. The event kicked off on Monday with a free potato bar scheduled for 6 p.m. and a horse pull scheduled for 7 p.m.
A highlight of the Tuesday fair is the Live a Little Motocross Extreme, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the main arena. Tickets will be sold prior to the event.
A parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Party Crashers — a "high-energy" band out of Salt Lake City — will play a free show at 8:30 p.m.
Hypnotist Chris Mabrey was booked for shows at 8:30 p.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedian Tim the Dairyman is scheduled to perform a free show at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
An open rodeo is scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Admission will be charged and both days will start with mutton busting at 7 p.m., prior to the general rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
The 4-H market sale is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday, Slash D Stock Dogs out of Tooele, Utah, will offer advice on training stock dogs starting at 2 p.m.
Throughout the fair, Morrison said there will be several food vendors, and a trackless train will be available to transport people throughout the fairgrounds.