Two local residents had their separate plans to operate a “tipi town” south of Inkom and to construct storage units near the county landfill nixed during a Bannock County Planning and Zoning meeting last week that lasted about five hours.
After hours of public testimony, mostly from those opposed to the developments, the Bannock County Planning and Development Council voted unanimously to deny two conditional use permits during a Wednesday evening meeting at the Bannock County Courthouse.
The first request would have allowed Inkom resident Joel Kilpack to operate the Lava Family Sanctuary, a 51-acre campsite with 12 tipis, about 15 tent spaces and spots for eight RVs, to park at 1011 S. Old Highway 91 south of Inkom, May through October in an area zoned as residential-rural. The other conditional use permit the council denied would have allowed Doug Guthrie, who lives just south of Pocatello, to construct mini-storage units and RV parking on the corner of West Portneuf and North Fort Hall Mine roads.
Kilpack presented the Lava Family Sanctuary as a spiritual retreat that came about after a dream he had in 2017. He opened the retreat along the Portneuf River just south of Inkom last year without proper approval from the county planning and development department, said Hal Jensen, Bannock County planning director, adding that at one point the county had to send Kilpack a cease and desist letter to stop operations.
Much of the issue around Kilpack’s venture was that it didn't seamlessly fit within the county’s long list of land uses. Ultimately, it was decided the retreat most closely resembled the land use of a campground, which is only conditionally permitted in residential rural zones in Bannock County. Because of several paid reservations, however, Kilpack was allowed to remain open throughout the summer and instructed he would need a conditional use permit to operate in the future.
About a dozen people spoke out against Kilpack’s proposed sanctuary, with another 15 providing their public comments against the venture through a local attorney. Many referred to the campsite as “Tipi Town,” adding that it put quite the damper on their own summers.
Many of Kilpack’s neighbors spoke out against increased traffic in the area, smoke from campfires permeating their own homes, loud music or noises well into the late hours of the night and negative repercussions to the stream ecology of the Portneuf River. Additionally some were concerned that the online advertisements for the sanctuary listed over 50 tent sites, 12 tipis and eight RV spots for a maximum occupancy of nearly 600 people.
Kilpack explained that during the busiest time of the season, the Fourth of July weekend, only about 150 people were on site, a number he said was a more accurate representation of the maximum occupancy. Kilpack said he would eliminate RV camping, personal campfires and do anything in his power to address any other concerns from the neighbors if he were conditionally approved.
Moreover, Kilpack highlighted the fact he never intended to operate as a campground, but more so wanted to provide a space “to bring people together and to give them a place to unplug so that they can disengage and then go back to their lives successfully, especially now.”
Ultimately, the County Planning and Development Council found the campsite would adversely affect those in the residential rural neighborhood and unanimously voted to deny Kilpack’s request.
The phrase, “Not in my backyard” applied just as much to Guthrie’s request to build secure mini-storage units and RV storage as it did to Kilpack’s tipi sanctuary.
Guthrie had requested a conditional use permit to construct the storage units on land zoned as residential suburban just northwest of the intersection of West Portneuf and North Fort Hall Mine roads. For years, a run-down residential home with goats and sheep on the property had occupied that land prior to Guthrie acquiring it, he said during the hearing.
In addition to offering to plant a number of trees, direct security lighting downward and away from other homes and vet all those who would use the facility, Guthrie explained he too lived near the subject property and understood his neighbors' concerns.
Of those who spoke against the request, light pollution, decreased property values, increased crime and more traffic were the biggest points of contention.
Though a person can apply for a conditional use permit from the county for any reason, the county is also obligated to operate under certain statutes and ordinances. Idaho code, in Guthrie’s case, stated that regardless of the situation, storage units are not conditionally permitted in residential suburban zones.
So, after about two hours of public testimony, the Planning and Zoning Council quickly moved to deny Guthrie’s request. It passed unanimously as well.
After their decision, Guthrie and one of those against his plan to build storage units began arguing in the hallway, resulting in two armed court-martials escorting both men from the building. Guthrie and the man continued talking civilly outside of the courthouse following the meeting.