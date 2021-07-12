Bannock County Coroner Ely Taysom resigned from his position earlier this month.
Taysom told the Idaho State Journal on Monday that he officially resigned on July 2.
“I was offered another job in a different state and it was an employment opportunity that I could not pass up,” Taysom said. “It was a pleasure to serve Bannock County.”
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey says Taysom, who ran for coroner as a Democrat in 2018, became unaffiliated with the political party prior to resigning. Therefore, the Bannock County Commission will be tasked with appointing a person to fill the vacancy at coroner. The county is accepting applications for the Bannock County coroner position, which has been posted to the county’s website.
The coroner in Bannock County earns $2,571 bi-weekly. Any person who has lived in Bannock County for the last year and is over the age of 21 is eligible to apply for the position.
Bannock County Chief Deputy Coroner Torey Danner will serve as the interim coroner until a permanent replacement can be appointed.
In Idaho, the coroner is an elected partisan position with a four-year term. The next coroner election in Bannock County is in November 2022.