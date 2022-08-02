Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner

The Coroner’s Office recently signed up to use the Next of Kin Registry (NOKR) International Emergency Contact System to establish a database of local emergency contacts.

Bannock County residents can register their emergency contact and save vital medical information that can be accessed by law enforcement in the event of an emergency.