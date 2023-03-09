POCATELLO — A former Pocatello car dealership will soon play a pivotal role in keeping local youth out of the juvenile justice system.
Bannock County recently spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Robert Allen car dealership on North Fifth Avenue and is currently in the process of renovating the building so that it can function as the 6th Judicial District’s Safe Teen Assessment Center, according to Todd Mauger, the district’s chief juvenile probation officer.
“We are super excited for this," Mauger said. "I have worked here for 27 years and the opportunity to bring all resources under one roof for the families in this district is a huge deal. For this to become a reality has been quite an undertaking, and, quite frankly, it’s a miracle for the families and youth in Idaho and particularly our county. This is a huge deal.”
The 6th Judicial District’s Safe Teen Assessment Center, which is slated to open at the former car dealership by June 30, is designed to provide local communities "with a single point of contact to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems,” according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections issued this past September.
The renovation of the former car dealership will cost Bannock County over $300,000.
Mauger told the Idaho State Journal during a Thursday interview that the 6th District’s juvenile justice division applied in May 2022 for a grant through the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections and was awarded just over $1.2 million to construct a Safe Teen Assessment Center within the 6th Judicial District, which includes the counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
According to a recent YouTube video published by the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, "Assessment centers offer a single point of contact to help screen and assess the needs of youth often experiencing normal adolescent behavior and connect them and their families with community resources to address those needs. Through in-depth interviews and validated screening and assessment tools, centers work to understand the barriers youth and their families are experiencing at home, school, or in the community.”
Mauger, who works with the 6th District’s juvenile intake and diversion program, explained that there are current methods of providing struggling youth and their families with necessary resources, though the approach hasn't quite been as coordinated as an assessment center would be able to provide.
“Right now our job is to provide all of the kids with citations or referrals that come through our doors and attempt to divert them from entering the juvenile justice system,” Mauger said. “The issue is that we are located at the juvenile justice building here in Pocatello and there is not a lot of separation between low-end status offenders — your runaways, curfews, truancies and those kinds of things — and those that committed more serious crimes.”
Mauger added, “The whole idea behind this project throughout the state is to provide an opportunity to get early intervention and prevention services in place for families and kids without getting involved in the juvenile justice system.”
The Safe Teen Assessment Center in Pocatello will be one of eight facilities throughout the state. Bannock County is using the initial grant money to convert the former car dealership into the assessment center and most of the ongoing costs are already being budgeted for through the 6th District juvenile justice program, said Mauger, adding that he and his staff of about seven will be relocating from the Juvenile Detention Center on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello into the assessment center once it's completed.
Mauger said that additional grant funding opportunities will be available through the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections for the first few years the center is open “while we get our feet underneath us on this.”
Right now, Mauger said about 60 percent of the juvenile cases in the 6th District are being being placed into diversion programs and the success rate over the years has hovered between 82 and 86 percent. An assessment center will only work to make those diversionary programs more successful, said Mauger, adding that when those programs work it actually saves the county money.
“When kids are placed in diversionary programs we’re not hiring attorneys for all those kids, clerks aren’t putting all the data into computers and judges aren’t handling the cases,” Mauger said. “This assessment center should lead to some cost savings on the back end.”
Assessment centers are also a great resource for law enforcement and local schools.
“Assessment centers provide a safe place for kids to walk in on their own or be referred to by parents, school personnel, law enforcement or another community stakeholder,” according to the assessment center YouTube video published by the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections. “Oftentimes, there are little to no alternatives for law enforcement when they encounter a youth who has committed a status or low risk offense. Assessment centers offer that alternative. Centers partner with law enforcement to be a safe place where they can bring youth as opposed to arresting or detaining them."
The video continued, "Centers will then work on contacting the youth's family and proceed from there with screening and assessment. Assessment centers are also a terrific resource for schools. Students who may be consistently missing school or are disruptive in class may have an underlying need that an assessment center can screen and assess for and provide connections to community-based resources to address those needs. Parents or caregivers who find themselves struggling with unruly youth behavior who may have otherwise called law enforcement will be able to work with assessment centers instead to determine what needs their child may have and identify resources to meet those needs.”
Mauger said certain community partners will have staff at the assessment center to facilitate warm handoffs once a youth member has been assessed and their needs identified .
“Child and Protective Services has a prevention team that can provide services, Bannock House could be an additional resource with their crisis bed and The Family Resource Center through Bannock Youth Foundation can help to provide or facilitate mental health services,” Mauger said. “We've had discussions with School District 25 who are referring a ton of truancy tickets to us, so we are hoping to set up some prevention services where we can get some things in place and get help to kids and families before they're getting cited with truancy.”
Mauger added, “This center will be a huge asset to our community. It will play a pivotal role in what we are trying to accomplish, especially when you look at all the mental health issues the local youth are experiencing. There is a waiting list of up to 12 weeks to see a counselor and waiting lists upward of a year if they need an assessment. A facility like this will help in getting help to the youth in our community when they need it the most and well before they enter the system.”
