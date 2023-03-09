Robert Allen Mitsubishi construction

Bannock County is converting the former Robert Allen car dealership on North Fifth Avenue in Pocatello into a Safe Teen Assessment Center, slated to open in June.

POCATELLO — A former Pocatello car dealership will soon play a pivotal role in keeping local youth out of the juvenile justice system.

Bannock County recently spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Robert Allen car dealership on North Fifth Avenue and is currently in the process of renovating the building so that it can function as the 6th Judicial District’s Safe Teen Assessment Center, according to Todd Mauger, the district’s chief juvenile probation officer.

Youth Assessment Centers aim to prevent and divert youth from juvenile justice and child welfare systems through a single-point-contact. Centers use validated screening and assessment tools to determine needs and strengths and work with youth and their families to access community-based resources to meet those needs.

