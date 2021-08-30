Mountain bikers are given fair warning of what they're getting themselves into when they register for the Pocatello Fall Ultra.
Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough, who is an avid mountain biker, proposed hosting the grueling ultra race as a way to showcase the Pocatello area's top-notch single-track trail system.
The motto of the event, which will be hosted for the third time on the morning of Sept. 11 at Centennial Park, is, "It's not supposed to be easy."
Those who opt to take on the 100K race, which starts at 7:30 a.m., will climb 10,000 feet throughout a course connecting some of the community's most popular trail systems. The 50K race, which ascends 6,000 feet, will follow at 8 a.m.
"Our goal is to create one of the toughest endurance races in the Northwest and we think we have done it," race organizers posted on their event webpage, pocatellofallultra.com.
Hough serves on the Pocatello Sports Committee, which promotes amateur sports in the community — most notably the Pocatello Marathon, which will be hosted on Saturday. He explained the committee was mulling ideas for another event to sponsor, and he suggested the ultra race as a replacement for the former Pedal Fest mountain bike race at City Creek.
"These ultra sports have been gaining popularity over the past few years," Hough said. "I think we've got some fantastic mountain biking trails here and want to take advantage of them."
Specifically Hough believes the proximity of the local trail systems to town, the availability of lots of single-track trails, the variety of the landscape and the long routes that are possible in the Pocatello area set it apart from other mountain biking communities.
Hough and his fellow organizers hope about 75 bikers will register. He noted bikers have come from surrounding states — such as Utah, Wyoming and Montana — and even from Canada to compete in the Pocatello Fall Ultra.
Corey Wight, owner of The Sand Trap Bar & Grill, 2720 Bannock Highway, will provide street tacos and a few free beers or sodas to participants after the race. Wight, who serves on the committee for the Pocatello Fall Ultra, is convinced the event has already succeeded in raising the profile of the Pocatello trail system, which should help bring additional tourism into the area.
"It brings in people from out of town. It lets people know what kind of trails we have around here, and then they go back to their communities and let them know how great the mountain biking is in Pocatello," Wight said.
Jen Flynn, who also serves on the organizing committee for the mountain bike race, believes a new feature this year will make it more fun for supporters of the racers to cheer them on. Flynn explained race organizers heard repeated questions from supporters last year about who was in the lead, where the bikers were on the course at any given point in time and how individual riders were doing.
This year, racers will be wearing GPS tags, which will enable people track their progress from a TV screen at Centennial Park.
Bikers may register on the race website. Early registration costs $95 for the 100K race and $70 for the 50K race. There will be three aid stations throughout the courses of both races. Participants receive a T-shirt, a swag bag and the chance to win prizes.
The top three men and women in the 100K event will receive cash prizes ranging from $150 to $500.
Proceeds from the event will be invested in local trail system improvements. Flynn said a long-term goal is to establish college scholarships for mountain bikers.
Several sponsors — such as Idaho Central Credit union, Lookout Credit Union, Simplot Agribusiness and the Idaho National Guard — help to make the event possible.
"We love the idea of increasing awareness about the awesome resources we have in Pocatello as far as mountain biking and increasing tourism to our area," Flynn said.