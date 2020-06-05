The decision to lock the Bannock County Assessor's Office based on COVID-19 concerns has apparently posed an additional burden on motor vehicle departments in surrounding counties.
Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said there's inadequate space in the lobby of her office for people to wait and maintain safe social distancing, so she's been locking her office doors and scheduling individual appointments with the public.
Members of the Bannock County Commission, however, say they've heard complaints from commissioners in Bingham and Power counties that local residents are instead going to their offices for service, forcing them to increase staffing. An official in Bingham County confirmed the report; Power County officials did not return a request for comment.
The Bannock County Assessor's Office has been requiring customers to wear masks and spacing out when they're allowed to enter the facility, accepting appointments for motor vehicle and other services of no more than 15 minutes.
"The problem is we don't have anywhere to wait to keep the public and staff safe," Davies said. "We would really like for that to be different but we can't for that (reason)."
Shayna Sweitzer, Bannock County Motor Vehicle senior lead, said appointments can be made at dmv@bannockcounty. The county has been booked ahead on appointments for five to seven days at a time recently, Sweitzer said. She said customers may also show up and wait in line outside of the office to be accepted between scheduled appointments.
Sweitzer advised the line is longest — sometimes with up to six walk-in customers waiting outside for service — between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey said the commission officially asked all of its departments to make sure their doors are open to the public on Friday morning.
"I'm really concerned the public is not being served," Tovey said. "It should be like any other office in the county. We need to open our door and actually serve the public."
The assessor's office hopes to reopen cash drawers that have been shut amid the pandemic on Monday, enabling staff to accept cash payments from customers without exact change. Checks are also accepted, as are debit and credit cards, though a private vendor assesses a 3% fee on cards.
The assessor's office also recently sent out new tax assessments to county property owners, which Davies said reflect continued strong growth in the local housing market.
Anyone wishing to discuss their assessments with an appraiser should send an email to assessment@bannockcounty.us. If residents don't have their concerns answered to their satisfaction, they may file an appeal with the Bannock County Commission through June 22. Appeal forms are available at the commissioner's office or online at www.bannockcounty.us.
Davies said her staff is wrapping up the process of converting records to a digital format, which should make it much easier to generate valuations in a timely fashion.