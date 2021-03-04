The Bannock County Commission will reportedly wait until after the March 9 election to discuss procedural uncertainties that could arise if voters oust all three School District 25 trustees who are up for a recall vote.
On the same ballot in which the school district will ask voters to re-approve a $9.25 million supplemental levy, trustees Dave Mattson, Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt will be up for a recall election.
Under normal circumstances, school boards make their own appointments to fill vacancies until the next regular election. However, if three seats on a five-member board were to be vacated at once, there would be no quorum left on the school board to make the appointments.
A spokeswoman for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 said via email Tuesday that the district hasn't wavered in its belief that in this hypothetical scenario, state law would allow the county to fill a single seat, thereby restoring a quorum, and the school board would then fill the remaining two seats. The Idaho School Boards Association shares the school district's interpretation of Idaho code.
On the other hand, Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said the Idaho Secretary of State's Office offered him the opinion that the county commission would be responsible for filling all three seats. Officials with the office pointed to the plural use of the word "appointments" in Section 33-504 of Idaho code, which reads that if a school district doesn't have a majority of its members, "appointments shall be made by the board of county commissioners of the county."
Dixon said the situation appears to be unprecedented, adding that his personal role will end once the election is finished. Turnout in early voting has been strong, with 100 people or more casting votes each day, Dixon said.
Scott Crowther, chief of staff for the commission, said the removal of all three trustees is just one possible scenario, and now is not the time to discuss hypothetical responses.
"We won't even speculate on the interpretation (of Idaho code) until there is something to talk about. ... It's not an issue for us until it is an issue," Crowther said.
The Bannock County Elections Office at 141 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello is open for early walk-in voting between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The last day of early voting will be Friday, March 5.
Parents who led the recall effort have criticized the school board for failing to heed the "voice of the people" in its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its decision to retire Pocatello High School's Native American symbol and logo, and its handling of setting school boundaries.
One of the organizers, Jesse Ward, argued that the board members in question have been in office for too long, leaving them "out of touch with the education of our students."
"We need a board that is more focused on students and constituents than they are on themselves and their personal agendas," Ward said via email.
Members of the Pocatello Education Association's Executive Board, however, unanimously chose to endorse retaining the three trustees. PEA President Mary Anne McGrory believes the school board has gone to great lengths to solicit public input, as evidenced by its decisions. McGrory believes the parents leading the recall effort simply weren't willing to compromise.
"The decisions that they've made, especially in the past year, have been very difficult, and not always have they been the most popular. Given the circumstances, those were the best decisions that could be made," McGrory said. "One thing we've all learned this year is you could not please everyone."
This month, the district resumed in-person classes five days a week for its junior high and high school students. Those grades had previously learned under a hybrid schedule with alternating days of in-person and remote classes to minimize class sizes and facilitate social distancing.
McGrory recalled attending a meeting on Sept. 4, during which the board opted to continue its hybrid schedule for two more weeks and then revisit the issue. She said the PEA urged the board to implement the hybrid schedule throughout the entirety of the first trimester. A group of parents, however, asked the board to end the hybrid schedule immediately. Ultimately, McGrory noted the board took a middle-ground position.
"Their whole premise has been that the board hasn't listened to them, but they weren't the only ones who testified at each board hearing," McGrory said. "For every person who came in and said 'open,' there were also some (in favor) of hybrid, and some remote."
Voters will cast ballots to recall each of the three board members separately. For a recall to succeed, a majority of voters must cast their ballots to remove the trustee from office, and the total number of votes cast must be equal to or greater than the number of votes cast during the election that put the trustee in office. For Cranor that’s 279 votes, for Gebhardt that’s 417 votes, and for Mattson that’s 278 votes.
If the recall succeeds, McGrory anticipates it will be tough to find qualified replacements willing to work long hours without compensation.
"You're going to be looking for some people who take on a lot of public scrutiny and disdain. I'm not sure you're going to find people willing to do that," McGrory said.