POCATELLO — Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies did not file for reelection prior to a Friday night deadline, but four other candidates are running for the position.
In the May 17 primary, Tamara Code and Brett Alan Hochhalter will run as Democrats for assessor. Greg Cates and Anita Hymas will run as Republicans. In recent years, the assessors office has been at the center of heated public debate due to dramatic increases in property valuations.
In the race for County Commissioner District 2, Lisa Alexander has filed as a Democrat. Robert J. Adling, Josh Ellis and Jeff Hough are running as Republicans.
In the race for Commissioner District 3, Kathleen Lewis is running as a Democrat. John Crowder and Terrel "Ned" Tovey are running as Republicans.
Jason Dixon, a Republican, is the only candidate to file for clerk of the district court.
Jennifer Clark, a Democrat, is the only candidate to file in the race for county treasurer.
In the race for coroner, Torey Danner, a Republican, is the sole candidate.
Several candidates have also filed in Southeast Idaho's statewide races. For Senator from District 28, Mike Saville has filed as an Independent and Tom Branson, Art da Rosa and Jim Guthrie have filed as Republicans.
For State Representative, District 28, Position A, Richard Cheatum and Dawn Morrell have both filed as Republicans. For State Representative, District 28, Position B, Dan Garner and R. Scott Workman have filed as Republicans.
For Senator, District 29, James Ruchti has filed as a Democrat and David Worley has filed as a Republican. For State Representative, District 29, Position A, Mary Shea filed as a Democrat and Dustin Whitney Manwaring and S. Craig Yadon have filed as Republicans. For State Representative, District 29, Position B, Nate Roberts has filed as a Democrat and Greg Romriell and Jake Stevens have filed as Republicans.
In Power County, Laura M. Porath has filed as a Republican for assessor. Leona Jackson has filed as a Democrat and Sharee Sprague has filed as a Republican for clerk. Deanna Curry has filed as a Republican for treasurer. Bill Funk has filed as a Republican for Committeeman Precinct 1. Steve Deeg has filed as a Republican for Committeeman Precinct 2. Lisa Leisy, Laura Anderson, and Mary L. Morrical have filed as Republicans for Committeeman Precinct 3. William Lasley has filed as a Republican for County Commissioner District 2. Delane Anderson has filed as a Republican in County Commissioner 3. Mark Gunn Rose, Sr. is running as a Republican for coroner.