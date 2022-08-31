Bannock County Courthouse

The Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.

 File Photo

Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, the Board of Bannock County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023 as it is written.

Commissioners Ernie Moser, Terrel Tovey, and Jeff Hough voted to approve the $99,395,616 Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.