POCATELLO — The former commander of Bannock County Search and Rescue, who had been serving in recent months as the county's chief deputy coroner, has been appointed to be the new county coroner.
The Bannock County Commission announced Monday afternoon that Torey Danner, 34, of Pocatello, will replace Ely Taysom, who was elected to the post and resigned on July 3 to take an out-of-state job.
Danner started as chief deputy coroner in April. He said Taysom trained him well for his new role. Danner is eager to work with surrounding agencies, funeral homes and others.
"With everyone we work with we want to be community oriented and accessible and help build those relationships and strengthen them," Danner said.
Commissioner Jeff Hough said Taysom, a Democrat, changed his party affiliation to Independent prior to resigning, which allowed the county to seek out the best candidate for the job regardless of party affiliation. Hough said the county received 15 applications and whittled the pool down to eight viable candidates.
Hough said the county involved Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu and Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei in the hiring process.
"They spoke very highly of him," Hough said. "He had a good number of references from several mortuaries in town and other people he'd been working with."
Danner graduated from Pocatello High School in 2004, and he worked for Union Pacific Railroad as a conductor and engineer through 2014. He's also volunteered with Bannock County Search and Rescue since 2004 and has been the organization's commander since 2012.
"Naturally it was a pretty easy decision to have an opportunity to serve my community and still figure out a way to pay the bills," Danner said.
While with Search and Rescue, Danner responded to car accidents and other traumatic incidents.
He's been filling in as the acting coroner since Taysom left. He believes the best part of his new job as coroner will be helping people coping with tragedy and being an advocate for the deceased.
"If somebody is going through loss that's an opportunity for me to help them get through it and just show them we're a strong community and we want to be there and help them find closure," Danner said.
Danner is a Republican, though he doesn't believe politics play a significant role in how the duties of his position are executed. He'll be looking to find his own chief deputy coroner in the near future.