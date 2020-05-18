POCATELLO — The Bannock County Commission hopes to find new funding sources to salvage a local Independence Day fireworks show, after losing the event's major sponsor due to the COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday night, Bingham Healthcare announced that because of the COVID-19 pandemic it won't be funding two planned fireworks shows it has sponsored in the past — a June 27 show in Blackfoot and a July 4 display in Pocatello.
"These events have become renowned for their world-class pyrotechnic displays and attracted tens of thousands of people to each venue," Bingham Memorial officials said in a press release. "Bingham decided that, as a healthcare organization, it would not be appropriate for them to create an event where so many people would be gathered together in close proximity. This would increase exposure to COVID-19 and could lead to an increase of infection after these events."
Bingham Healthcare's announcement followed a decision announced on Thursday by Melaleuca that its 28th Annual Freedom Celebration and Riverfest, as well as its fireworks display, will be canceled.
Furthermore, Old Town Pocatello Inc. announced Monday Pocatello's annual Fourth of July Parade will be hosted virtually this year, featuring video clips posted on Facebook and YouTube of past parades.
Bannock County Commissioner Steve Brown acknowledged that the typical community gathering at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello likely won't be possible this year due to the coronavirus, but the county isn't ready yet to throw in towel on having fireworks.
"We're still discussing that. We're working on that this morning and trying to find a path forward," Brown said. "We really think it's important, especially right now where everything is getting pulled back. ... I think we're going to come up with a solution."
Brown said the county's plan isn't without obstacles. He said it could be tough to find insurance coverage for the event, based on uncertainties surrounding potential liability if COVID-19 were to be spread among crowds watching the spectacle. Complicating matters, with so many other shows getting canceled, a local display could prove to be a large draw, potentially attracting visitors from surrounding areas where COVID-19 is more widespread.
Furthermore, finding sponsors could prove to be tough, as many local businesses are reeling financially because of lost business amid the COVID-19 crisis. If the show is to be viewed by people scattered throughout town rather than gathered in a central location, Brown said the county would have to buy more expensive fireworks that fly higher into the air.
"We are still trying to figure out a way to do it, but at this point it is certainly not a given," Brown said.
Old Town Pocatello intends to post its video tribute, featuring videos and snapshots from the past two parades, on its Facebook page and YouTube channel at 10 a.m. July 4.
Furthermore, the organization is partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a contest, with trophies and $100 Visa gift cards for the most patriotic family photo, most patriotic residence, most patriotic business and most patriotic vehicle.
Entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page from July 1 through July 4.
"This decision was not made easily,” Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello, said in a press release. “The health and safety of our community is a priority at this time. After much discussion, we determined it would be very difficult to socially distance the crowd of thousands that attend the parade each year.”
Bingham Healthcare has also come up with a creative alternative to hosting live fireworks shows. Bingham Healthcare will partner with ICCU and local NBC affiliate KPVI to make a 30-minute Tribute to America Fireworks Celebration video, featuring footage from its past displays. It will be broadcast throughout Eastern Idaho starting at 10 p.m. July 4, and it will be posted online for future viewing.
The video will also include patriotic narration and spotlights of American heroes.