The Bannock County Assessor's Office has developed new tools to provide property owners neighborhood-specific housing market data.
New tax assessment notices, updating property valuations through Jan. 1, 2020, will be mailed on Monday, Assessor Sheri Davies said during a Friday morning press conference. She said residents who registered to receive email notices from her office would likely receive their new assessments by as early as Friday afternoon.
Davies said residents who wish to receive the new data should email her staff at assessment@bannockcounty.us. They'll be sent a GIS map marking housing sales within a 1,500-foot radius, as well as a report on comparable homes sales in their areas.
"That's our primary goal this year is to make sure everyone has access to the data that they need and they can get their questions answered," Davies said. "These are new tools, this is new data, and it should allow us to send a significantly larger amount of data out to people in a much quicker fashion."
Davies said anyone with questions about their assessments should email her office or call 208-236-7498. Property owners whose issues remain unresolved will have until 5 p.m. on June 22 to file appeals at the Bannock County Commissioners Office. Appeals forms will be available for pickup inside the county courthouse or may be accessed online at www.bannockcounty.us.
Last summer, most residents saw sizable increases in their tax assessments, spurring a contentious community debate, a failed public effort to recall Davies and all three county commissioners and an overwhelming number of residents to file appeals.
Though Davies said increases this year generally shouldn't be on par with last year, she emphasized that the housing market has remained strong.
"We're still seeing a strong market," Davies said. "Values are still raising. COVID-19 doesn't seem to have turned that."
According to Eli Townsend, president of the Greater Pocatello Association of Realtors, the county saw a 9.78 percent increase in the average home price throughout 2019 compared with the prior year.
Members of the commission have been at odds with Davies recently and have suggested she should seek to hold home values relatively flat at a time in which many households are struggling with record unemployment claims and a health pandemic.
"I think we need to be closer to the 90% (of actual market values) right now with a possible economic collapse looming," said Commissioner Terrel Tovey, who was also critical of Davies for not communicating well with other county officials.
Davies, however, emphasized that the law requires assessors to target 100 percent of market value. Counties must implement a remediation plan if they fall outside of a specified window of actual market values. Davies said Bannock County's values averaged just above 95 percent of actual market values following last summer's assessment — well within the window but still on the lower end — and that was prior to any readjustments made due to successful appeals.
"My expectation is we will not be at 100 percent again this year," Davies said. "If my office were to intentionally try to shoot for the low end of the margin of error, what if something happens and we are out of compliance again. We don't want to be out of compliance and spend a year working on remediation with the State Tax Commission."
George Brown, property tax administrator with the State Tax Commission, made a report to the Bannock County Commission on Tuesday in which he confirmed the assessor's office has completed 58.17 percent of its current remediation plan with the state. Brown said the county has been diligent in getting some misclassified agricultural appraisals corrected, and he acknowledged "values are still going up," according to meeting notes supplied by Davies. Brown could not be reached for comment Friday.
Davies said notices will include information directing residents on how to switch to electronic notification, which she started last summer to expedite communication and save the county on printing and mailing costs.
Davies said her staff has also made great progress in its efforts to catalog and update data on its parcels. By next year, she believes her office will be in a position to do all of its work in house, rather than continuing to contract some work out to a company called Highland Appraisal.
Davies said the COVID-19 crisis has affected many other functions performed in her office. She said motor vehicle title work, transfers and renewals have fallen behind. She said people who are willing to pay a fee to use credit cards may process their renewals online, and her office will soon be opening a drop box outside to accept check payments.
She said motor vehicle requests have resulted in long lines recently, and she advises people to call in advance to schedule an appointment. Both the public and her staff are required to wear masks inside of the office. Her office has also temporarily ceased with processing stickers for boats, four-wheelers and dirt bikes on behalf of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.