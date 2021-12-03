The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Idaho Falls this January and is scheduled to play at the Colonial Theater for three nights.
“We just want everyone to know that it will be a live in-person event,” said Rick Williams of the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol.
This past year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour was only shown online because of the pandemic.
Story continues below video
Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 15 and will cost $15.
The film festival is scheduled for Jan. 27, 28, and 29 at the Colonial Theater with all seats available. Williams said the theater will allow every seat to be used if everyone wears a mask.
“Without masks, they will only allow 50 percent of the seats to be filled,” he said. “So we went with the masked option.”
The film festival features a variety of films on mountain culture, adventure activities and outdoor recreation stories and stunts. Each night shows a different set of films. Films range in length from a few minutes to nearly an hour. Each night’s showing generally lasts about two hours.
A trailer featuring the festival’s signature music and made up of clips from many of this season’s films can be seen on YouTube at youtu.be/squu7TiWa1s.
Proceeds after costs are used by the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol for training, equipment and other related projects.