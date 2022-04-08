POCATELLO — Participants in the city's forthcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will be treated to games, live music, free food and lessons in conservation from several local vendors.
The fair, which is organized by the city, will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. on April 16 at Caldwell Park. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it typically draws about 5,000 participants, according to Drew Riemersma, an environmental technician with the city.
Admission is free.
The event has been held annually for several years on the third Saturday of each month, in conjunction with Earth Day. The first fair was hosted in 2009 in the City Hall parking lot.
"Mainly it's to show what kind of work we're doing around town and show people in the Portneuf Valley what they can do to help the environment," Riemersma said.
The bands Sons of Bannock, Heather and Dan and The Luddites will perform during the fair. Liberty Gold Potato Co., based in Blackfoot, will donate spuds to provide free baked potatoes to everyone who attends, and sponsors have covered the cost of free hot dogs.
Pocatello Regional Transit will provide free transportation to the fair from any city bus stop. There will also be a free bike valet service.
Riemersma said about 60 vendors are booked to participate. Idaho State University Biological Sciences will bring live fish in tanks and samples of the invertebrates that fish eat for people to examine under a microscope. Zoo Idaho will bring zoo animals native to the area. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will set up a trailer where the public will be invited to practice casting fishing rods.
The city's water department and other municipal departments will have tables to educate the public about their operations. J.R. Simplot Co. gives away free tomato plants. The city's Lead Safe & Healthy Homes program gives away free sunflower plants, which are known to extract lead contamination from soil, Riemersma said.
For area youth, Riemersma said the event provides an opportunity to meet professionals in a variety of environmental-related fields and learn about their jobs.
He believes the event helps to "break down the barrier between the general public and government agencies that are often misunderstood and give them an open dialogue."
"The Portneuf River Vision, stream health, maintaining trails, downtown plans — there's so much good work being done. This is an opportunity to showcase some of that," Riemersma said.
Children will compete in a three-legged race. There will also be a poetry contest and a sculpture contest, with four different age groups.