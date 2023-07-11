Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo

A bull rider at a previous Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo.

 Photo courtesy of McKayla McLain

BANCROFT — The oldest consecutive rodeo in Idaho, the Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo, is set to take place on Monday, July 24.

McKayla McLain, one of the committee members of the rodeo, said this is the 125th year the rodeo has been held. She said during that time, the rodeo has never missed a year.

