A bull rider at a previous Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo.
BANCROFT — The oldest consecutive rodeo in Idaho, the Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo, is set to take place on Monday, July 24.
McKayla McLain, one of the committee members of the rodeo, said this is the 125th year the rodeo has been held. She said during that time, the rodeo has never missed a year.
"We've never taken a year off," she said. "Not even during the pandemic. It's been going on every year."
The rodeo — which take place in the small Caribou County town of Bancroft, includes several different events.
"We start with mutton busting, then we do saddle bronc, calf riding, team roping, calf roping, breakaway, barrels and bull riding," she said.
McLain said this year, they want to make the event more special for the contestants. They have 125th annual buckles made for each event winner.
"We're trying to make it extra special," she said. "We're giving more money to the contestants. We have a belt buckle for every winner."
McLain said her favorite part about the rodeo is seeing all the visitors come to watch. She said the community is small, and the rodeo is a good way to bring in visitors.
"It's fun to see the community booming for one day," she said. "Our crowd is full no matter what day it is and no matter how hot it is."
McLain said she has been involved with planning the rodeo for most of her life.
"There's a lot of older committee members," she said. "I'm the youngest one. I make the posters, flyers and I do the program for the rodeo."
The rodeo will be held at the Bancroft Rodeo Grounds. More information about Bancroft Pioneer Day Rodeo can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BancroftPioneerDays.
