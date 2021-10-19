IDAHO FALLS — Darla Hoff and daughter Savannah have once again transformed ordinary straw bales into some extraordinary works of art.
This year’s display is of three characters from the children’s animated movie Monsters Inc. The monsters are more lovable than scary. Darla and her husband, James Hoff, have an 1,100-acre farm, where James has raised potatoes, wheat, corn and alfalfa.
The straw creation is on display at the neighboring Al and Karen Goldman farm on Hitt Road south of Idaho Falls.
"They have fun with it and they get creative with it," said James, a fourth-generation farmer who retired this year and leased out the family's land. "It's something neat for the community to see."
The annual display, which started a decade ago, has become a community-wide treat for children and adults alike. Adding to the excitement is that the theme is kept a secret.
“A lot of people ask; ‘What ya going to do?’” Darla said.
Darla comes up with a theme, Al gets straw bales from area neighbors in various sizes and shapes and Karen makes sure there’s plenty of paint and anything else needed.
Recently Darla happened to get acquainted with some fans of the display.
“I was meeting with Britini Bingham about Savannah’s wedding plans and her four kids were so excited. They look forward to seeing the straw bales every year and to meet the lady who paints it. They were the first ones to find out that the display was going to be Monsters Inc.,” Darla said.
Britini Bingham and her children, Heston, 10, Colston, 8, Kelli, 6, and Daxton, 4, of Goshen, were thrilled to meet Darla.
“We drive that way all the time and for years the display has been our favorite thing. The kids were excited to actually meet the artist. Darla even discussed with the kids a few different ideas she had and they thought Monsters Inc., would be a good one, they thought they were pretty lucky to find out ahead of time. It was very special,” Bingham said.
Colston added, “I liked that when we dropped stuff off to Darla that she told us she was the spray paint lady. I liked that they did half of it, and then the next time we went by it was done. We were super excited to see the whole thing,” he said.
This year, the project took about eight hours to paint.
“People honk and wave while we’re painting,” Hoff said. “It’s fun. Since the middle character is in costume its perfect right before Halloween. It’s a fun photo opportunity for people who want to get a picture with the display dressed in their Halloween costumes.”
This year, a picture of the display is on the Idaho Magazine’s Facebook page. As of Oct. 15 it had received over 80,000 likes.
In year’s past, teachers have taken school children on field trips to the display. It's drawn professional and amateur photographers and countless admirers. Their past Minion display was the site of a wedding proposal, and sometimes visitors leave hand-written notes of appreciation.
Plus Karen won the 2018 Steiner farm parts catalogue photo contest with a picture of the 2017 Teddy Bear display for the month of October. In front of the bear was a 1948 model G Allis Chalmers tractor belonging to Karen’s dad Otto Wessel. The tractor was restored by Al and son Chad Goldman. The display has also been featured in Country Magazine.
“We’ve gotten a few thank you notes and you wouldn’t believe how nice they are,” Karen said. “I’ve kept them along with pictures of each display. Sometimes I put a picture in Christmas cards that I send to people who don’t live here. It’s all good.”
Other creations over the years have been super, including one of super heroes Superman, Spiderman and Batman. There have been two dueling tractors, Star Wars movie characters, a giant teddy bear, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock, Thomas the Train, an owl, a turkey and last year’s display was of the lovable Scooby-Doo cartoon character and his Mystery Machine.
The display’s popularity continues to grow. It began with a single straw bale as a clever way for Darla to advertise the pumpkins she grew and sold at the Hoff farm, located south of the Goldman’s farm. That first year, Al placed a round bale at his farm and Darla painted it orange and included directions to her pumpkin patch. After she quit raising pumpkins, the tradition continued. It's grown to include neighbors and friends and has become a way to celebrate harvest.
“She’s done everything from soup to nuts, she comes up with the idea and tells us how to stack the straw. Painting them takes a while, it doesn’t just happen overnight. One night she was still painting using her car’s headlights to see,” Karen said.