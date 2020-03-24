POCATELLO — A 38-year-old Pocatello man charged with leaving the scene of an accident that claimed the life of a 40-year-old cyclist had his first appearance in court on Friday.
During a hearing at the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello, District Judge Robert C. Naftz retained the $50,000 bond previously set in magistrate court for Tyler D. Carter, who was arrested Thursday in connection with the March 13 hit-and-run death of Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, of Pocatello.
Carter, who faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident, remained incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello as of Monday evening. His charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.
“The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible in the future,” Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said.
Herzog said he intends to meet with investigators on Monday of next week and that if additional charges are filed against Carter it will happen after that meeting.
Carter’s first appearance was moved Friday from the Bannock County Courthouse into the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center courthouse. The Bannock Courthouse on East Center Street was closed for the day for a deep cleaning and reopened Monday.
Herzog said Naftz reviewed the felony paperwork during the first appearance and officially informed Carter of the charges against him.
Carter did not enter a plea on the felony leaving the scene of an injury accident charge.
Herzog said Carter is expected to appear in front of 6th District Judge Thomas W. Clark at the Bannock County Courthouse on March 30 for a hearing where prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence against Carter to send his case to trial.
An off-duty sergeant who works in detention for the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and his fiancee said they found Wilhelm’s body in a ravine off of Buckskin Road near Parks Road a few hours after she was reported missing on the morning of March 16.
Authorities said Wilhelm was struck by a GMC pickup driven by Carter at about 6:45 p.m. on March 13 while she was cycling alone on Buckskin. Investigators said they found damaged pieces from the vehicle in the roadway, which were matched to Carter’s truck.