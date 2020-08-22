Students are heading back to school for the new year, and officials are keeping their fingers crossed that the safeguards they’ve put in place will be enough to keep them there with as few interruptions as possible.
“It’s really important for kids to go to school and to be here in this school learning if at all possible,” said Michael Mendive, director of Pocatello Community Charter School. “The way that happens is we control the infection numbers of COVID-19.”
Schools across the state shut down early last spring amidst concerns about the novel coronavirus, but they’ve come back this fall with various plans they say should allow students to continue their education despite the pandemic.
Most of the local schools are offering in-person classes with online options for those who prefer to continue their studies from home. And they’re implementing more safeguards to prevent the spread of germs in their buildings.
Pocatello Community Charter School, which will welcome its students back on Monday, has placed hands-free sanitizer dispensers in each classroom, shut down its drinking fountains asking students to instead bring refillable water bottles, and installed plexiglass dividers around individual workspaces.
Officials there are also asking students to wear face masks throughout the day, but they’re planning to give the kids a chance to take them off once in a while.
“Whenever the lesson lends itself to being outside, we’re encouraging teachers to take their students outside,” Mendive said, adding that kids can be spaced farther apart outdoors and can subsequently remove their masks.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will also require face masks this year, while Holy Spirit Catholic School and the American Falls and Marsh Valley School Districts will only require them if conditions worsen.
Still, Randy Jensen, superintendent at American Falls, says they are recommending all of their students wear masks. In fact, his district is giving two cloth reusable face coverings to each student and staff member for their use.
High school students in American Falls will start back on Monday, Jensen said, adding that the others will start Tuesday.
“We have safety precautions in place and we’ve tried to add some additional staff to keep class sizes a little bit lower,” Jensen said.
The school district’s back to school plan allows students to attend full-time when there is no to minimal community transmission of COVID-19. If conditions worsen, schools may move to alternating day schedules or even continue learning remotely.
“While reopening schools is the goal in American Falls School District, we know we can’t control COVID-19, so AF Schools has crafted a plan that allows us to respond quickly to changing local, regional, state and national conditions,” the district’s reopening plan states.
Some local schools are opting for a phased re-opening as their students head back to school.
Beginning in September, Holy Spirit Catholic School will hold three first-days of school with one-third of its students attending each day.
“This phased approach will allow teachers and staff to model for students and families the new safety and health protocols that will be followed daily and help get students comfortable with these new routines,” according to a news release. “Full, in-person instruction will begin on September 8.”
That school also has plans in place that will allow it to adjust its operations based on the risk of transmission, going so far as closing the building and offering lessons remotely in the most extreme circumstances.
The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is also taking a more conservative approach to reopening. It plans to begin holding classes next week with a couple different instruction models.
Elementary school students will start off with a modified traditional instruction model in which students will be assigned to cohort groups and receive in-person instruction five days a week. The students will remain in their groups for all aspects of their instruction, officials have said.
The district has set up a hybrid instruction model for middle and high school students that will involve two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning.
The district will reevaluate its plans on Sept. 4 to determine if it can return fully to in-person classes, should remain in its current models or needs to transition to remote learning.
“A soft opening will allow us to ease into the school year, identify any further operational adjustments that may need to be made, and evaluate any spikes associated with reopening schools to inform our decision-making for how best to proceed,” Courtney Fisher, district spokesperson, said in a recent news release.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announced Thursday that it will also make some adjustments to its athletic events this year.
Officials say they will be limiting the number of spectators who can attend events based on the size of the venue, and those who do come will have to wear a mask and have a ticket.
“A limited number of tickets will be provided to each student athlete to distribute. Priority will be given to immediate family members and members of the school’s student body,” according to a news release. “A limited number of tickets will also be given to the opposing team. Depending on the capacity of each venue, a limited number of tickets may be available for the general community.”
Still, there will be other ways for people to watch the games. The high schools will livestream all of their home varsity football games at Iron Horse Stadium and Century High School through idahosports.com this year, according to the news release. And indoor athletic activities will be available through nfhsnetwork.com.
Like other school districts in southeastern Idaho, Pocatello/Chubbuck says it has flexible plans in place for the upcoming school year that will allow it to make adjustments as needed based on transmission levels in the community.
“Our ultimate goal is to have our learners in person for as much time as we can,” Fisher said.
Other school officials in the area agree, but they add that they need the public’s help to achieve that goal. After all, their plans are determined by what’s happening in the community.
Mendive encourages people to continue following social distancing guidelines and wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We need everybody to participate in fighting infection so we can keep schools open,” he said.