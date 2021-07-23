POCATELLO — An event that provides children of local families in need with free backpacks and school supplies at a back-to-school celebration with a carnival atmosphere is making its return this summer.
Josh Robinson, organizer of the annual Back 2 School Giveaway, estimates up to 2,000 area children will pick their own backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies to take home at the event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson opted to donate 1,700 backpacks filled with school supplies to Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools and local charter schools. School resource officers identified appropriate recipients of the backpacks and supplies.
He's pleased he'll be able to restore the fun part of the event — a large community party — during the upcoming Back 2 School Giveaway. The event also attracts families from surrounding communities, such as Idaho Falls and Marsh Valley, Robinson said.
"We wanted it to feel for these children and their families as if they were going to celebrate going back to school," Robinson said.
Robinson said the event spills over from the MEC into the parking lot and soccer fields at nearby Grace Lutheran School. Tables are set up where children in kindergarten through 12th grade can select their own backpacks and then choose from a wide assortment of school supplies from a class list, much like going back-to-school shopping.
They've also had several tables of clothing to give away during previous years.
They'll offer activities such as face painting, games and construction kits furnished by Home Depot. Local fire departments, D.A.R.E. programs, doctors, dentists, counseling centers, the SouthEastern Idaho Community Action Agency and others will also be on hand to discuss their services and the resources they provide.
The giveaway was started in 2007 by a local church. Robinson took it over two years later and expanded it to also include the community celebration.
"We try to make it almost into a fair-like activity," Robinson said. "We'd get close to 1,000 people who came from the community who didn't even need a backpack and brought the kids to be at a fun activity."
The nonprofit effort is funded completely by the community. He takes no salary for his efforts and has no paid staff.
Despite the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, Robinson said he has lost few, if any, corporate sponsors, and he's grateful that his sponsors have prioritized his program.