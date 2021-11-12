L.J. Krumenacker was fossil hunting in the mountains near Bear Lake when he made a discovery that has changed the scientific community’s understanding of how quickly life can rebound from a mass extinction event.
Based on several years of research, Krumenacker and 14 other co-authors had their paper published in the Oct. 4 edition of the journal Nature, offering evidence that new species diversified more than five times faster than previously believed after the Permian mass extinction.
It was 2002 and Krumenacker — now an adjunct geosciences professor at ISU and affiliate curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History — was still an ISU undergraduate. He chose to search those mountains, overlooking the small city of Paris, based on reports of a fossilized spine from an ancient shark fin found there back in 1903.
Krumenacker, who is also an adjunct professor at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls and works as a science teacher at Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot, explained his efforts bore fruit. He found a slab of rock containing seven fossilized shark teeth. He also found a veritable smorgasbord of ancient life in rock dated at about 250 million years old. Notably, that’s less than 2 million years following history’s greatest mass extinction event, which ended the Permian Period and ushered in the Triassic Period.
Some of the fossils evaluated in the Nature paper, titled “Exceptional fossil assemblages confirm the existence of complex Early Triassic ecosystems during the early Spathian,” will soon be on display at ISU’s Idaho Museum of Natural History as part of the continuous “This is Idaho” exhibit.
Researchers previously believed, based on fossils found in China, that it took 10 million years for life to recover after the mass extinction, which was likely the result of large-scale volcanic activity leading to climactic and oceanic changes.
The big takeaway from the Bear Lake County site, Krumenacker said, is the incredible diversity on display, fresh — in geologic time — off of the loss of the vast majority of the world’s terrestrial and marine species.
Previous fossil samples from the period contained little beyond some small shellfish and squid-like creatures, known as ammonoids. In fact, Krumenacker got to name seven previously undiscovered species from the fossil site.
“We’ve got sponges, shrimp, lobsters, shellfish, algae, sharks, fish, hints of bigger predators, relatives of octopus and starfish and other weird crablike animals,” Krumenacker said. “This is a full-blown thriving ecosystem about 1.5 million years after the worst extinction that ever happened.”
Krumenacker explained the fossil record from the time period is poor due to the numerous species that lacked bones that lived then. He’s still researching to learn more about the conditions that resulted in the creatures being preserved and fossilized.
“The shrimp and sponges don’t usually fossilize. They have a lot of soft parts,” Krumenacker said, explaining he found a new species of sponge from a group that was believed to have gone extinct about 150 million years earlier.
Such species that disappear from one or more periods of the fossil record but reappear later are known as Lazarus taxons.
In addition to finding a large number of species, Krumenacker said it was significant that the site yielded “all of the major phyla of species you would expect in a complex, healthy marine ecosystem.”
The paper Krumenacker co-authored also evaluated fossils from similar dig sites in Nevada and near Soda Springs and Georgetown. Krumenacker explained the next step will be to locate similar sites globally to determine if the post-Permian diversity was isolated to the current Western U.S. or if it existed worldwide.
“The wilderness of Idaho records an abundance of world history that we are only now beginning to realize,” Idaho Museum of Natural History Director Leif Tapanila said in a press release. “We’re excited to curate these new fossils so that future generations of Idahoans can make a personal connection with our shared history.”
Krumenacker noted many scientists believe the planet is in the midst of a human-caused sixth extinction, which could ultimately prove to be worse than the Permian extinction. Understanding the past could provide clues about the future.
“This (research) helps us understand how ecosystems function or recover,” Krumenacker said. “It’s nice to know how quickly life can recover from mass extinctions and maybe give opportunities for new organisms to evolve.”