POCATELLO — Local children and families in need will be treated to free clothing, backpacks, school supplies and activities Saturday during the return of the annual Back 2 School Giveaway.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the line starting at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace Ave. Guests will move through the center, where they'll find a variety of vendors, and make their way through the line to the soccer fields at nearby Grace Lutheran School, where children will get to participate in activities such as face painting, obstacle courses and bouncy houses.
Organizer Josh Robinson said there will be enough free backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies for 1,700 to 2,000 children.
"Some sponsors stepped up their donations this year, which helped," Robinson said. "Those sponsors have been hugely beneficial to us."
Robinson said the usual community celebration was called off last year due to COVID-19, and backpacks filled with school supplies were simply donated to schools to give to families in need.
Robinson said having a party enables children to enjoy participating in an experience similar to back-to-school shopping. He allows them to pick out their own backpacks and choose their own colors and varieties of school supplies from various tables.
Children will also get to fill a bag with school clothing to take home. Robinson said donations of used clothing were down due to COVID-19 and some new clothing was purchased to supplement the inventory. In years past, every family member was allowed to take home clothing, but this year clothing will be offered only to children on a first-come, first-served basis, Robinson said.
The local food bank will distribute food boxes at the event, as well.
Hot dogs and chips were given away in the past, but no food be served this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Robinson said there will be bottled water, large containers of water for filling paper cups and some Powerade. Robinson said the event is about the community showing love for anybody in need.
"There are families, especially after COVID, that find themselves in need. ... This event is a time for kids to come and enjoy themselves and celebrate going back to school and make every bit of it fun and enjoyable for the family," Robinson said.