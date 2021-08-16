POCATELLO — A crowd estimated at well over 1,000 people attended the annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello, according to event organizer Josh Robinson.
The gathering from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. included donated free backpacks and school supplies for area students who needed them for the school year.
A long line of adults and kids were waiting to get into the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello to take advantage of the services and items being provided.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there was a good return of people this year, Robinson said.
That included appearances by several firefighters and Pocatello police officers and many different businesses.
One outdoor site at the event was offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
Robinson, who's been helping coordinate the event for 12 years, was again overseeing the event despite battling significant health challenges that have previously landed him in the hospital at various times.
He said there were no major issues during the giveaway.
“It's a good event and good people are a part of it,” Robinson said.
For instance, he says it's thanks to businesses that families and kids can get free school supplies and backpacks that otherwise might be difficult to afford.
And it's a good way to bring people together.
For example the Pocatello Branch of the NAACP was there offering an art project during which youths worked on a mural about the idea of connecting with each other.
Additionally, the city of Pocatello had information for people who were interested in housing, Robinson said.
The event was originally started by a church in 2007, but it was difficult to sustain, he said.
So Robinson, who has a master's degree in executive leadership of nonprofits, decided to step in to see if he could help by making it a nonprofit organization.
“If it can help connect people so they can help people better then, hey, that's worth the time,” he said.
But Robinson says all the credit for the growth and success of the effort belongs to the businesses and sponsors, and civic community and volunteers and schools that help out with the program.
“If it was just me it would be one guy trying to pass out a few backpacks and supplies,” he said. “This is everyone getting involved.”
Robinson says it's gone from just being a giveaway of school supplies to giving away clothes and providing services from doctors, dentists and a host of others.
“All these guys provide services to families that come up,” he said.
The organization strives to provide a fair-style atmosphere for families waiting to receive services.
“So many times when people have to show up to receive a service they feel like they're getting a service," Robinson said.
And he says they understand that people have hard times and everyone goes through phases in life when things are difficult.
“So how would I want to be treated if I were going through hard times and it was my children?” he said. “I'd want to be treated with respect.”
That's why they work to make it an event that's not just helpful but fun, Robinson said.
And it makes a difference to people attending and to getting volunteers to help out.
“I don't even have to recruit any more,” Robinson said.
He now has a number of people who are calling to help organize the normally once-a-year event.
He says when kids age out of the backpack program, their parents often show up to serve as volunteers.
They tell him it was beneficial for them so they want to help out as a way to say thank you, Robinson said.
“This event has kind of hit that key demographic,” he said.
Meanwhile, backpacks of food through the program are being delivered to local students identified as being in need by Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
“They can make sure it gets to the right people,” he said.