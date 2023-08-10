POCATELLO — The annual Back 2 School Giveaway last weekendat the Mountain View Event Center provided over 1,000 local kids with free school supplies.
Jonathan Dinger, senior pastor of Grace Lutheran Church and the lead organizer of thisyear'sBack 2 School Giveaway, is hopeful that the annual event can continue to grow andprovideeven more assistance to local families and their children.
This year's event was highlyanticipated, with about a dozen people camping out overnight outside theMECto get in line earlyfortheschool supplies.
This was the first year that Grace Lutheran Church quarterbacked the event.
“We got it a little bit late in the game,” Dinger said. “It'sthe kind of event that you really want about 10 months to a year to plan and we got it about10 weeksago, so we had to raise a bunch of money really quick. It takes about $30,000 to make it happen, to be prepared to give away that many school supplies and (requires) about 100 volunteers. But our folks responded beautifully. We had volunteers froma number ofdifferent churches in town and our Grace Lutheran members werejust great,really generouswith their time and finances.”
Inprevious years the event had a multitude of vendors andgames andreached a high point in 2019 when over 2,000 youths attended.
Since the COVID pandemic, the Back 2 School Giveaway has been limited by social distancingrestrictions, but the hope now is to bring back the eventbigger and bettereach year under Grace Lutheran's leadership.
“We're hoping to add vendors and social services and games and have some fun," Dinger said. "In addition to kids getting backpacks and school supplies, we want to add some things to it andthat'show it used to be before the pandemic.”
Planning for next year's event will begin in early 2024 with efforts to recruit more volunteers, invite additionalsponsors and start fundraising, Dinger said.
“Ifthere'sa kid or family in need of this,we'dlike to provide it," he said. "We’repreparing and planningnext year to be able to serve at least 2,000 kids if they come,so wemustfigure out some good processes and how to moveandgetfamilies through a little quicker.”
Dinger said the Back 2 School Giveaway brings together the community in a much-needed way following the COVID pandemic.
“What we need to do is betogether in thecommunity again,” Dinger said. “You talk to people youdon'tnormally talk to, you'renot in a bubble, you'renot in an echo chamber,you're actually interactingwith people thataren’t in your normal circle. I think (the Back 2 School Giveaway) is a huge benefit to the community (and) if we could do this stuff all year long, the community would just come together and really be blessed.”
