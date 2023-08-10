Back 2 School Giveaway

Over 1,000 local children received free school supplies at last weekend's Back 2 School Giveaway at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The annual Back 2 School Giveaway last weekend at the Mountain View Event Center provided over 1,000 local kids with free school supplies.

Jonathan Dinger, senior pastor of Grace Lutheran Church and the lead organizer of this year's Back 2 School Giveaway, is hopeful that the annual event can continue to grow and provide even more assistance to local families and their children.

This year's event was highly anticipated, with about a dozen people camping out overnight outside the MEC to get in line early for the school supplies.

This was the first year that Grace Lutheran Church quarterbacked the event.

