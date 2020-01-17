POCATELLO — The Silver Stars Awards, scheduled for noon on Jan. 29 at the Red Lion Hotel, will honor exceptional members of the community ages 55 and over.
The awards will be presented by Eden Home Health and sponsored the Idaho State Journal and Centrum Hearing Services, honoring recipients for their personal and professional accomplishments, talents and contributions.
Recipients will include Barrie Hunt, Betsy Howell, Carol Parker, Christine Harris-Crivello, Denny Jones, Don Asslett, Don Johnson, Edith Wiggers, Jim Johnston, JoLeene Harrison, Judge Bryan K. Murray, Karl Pettit, Kent Tingey, Larry Gebhardt, Matt Hunter, Arlo Luke, Stephen Weeg, Susan Cronquist, Valorie Watkins and Virginia Kelly.
Tickets can be purchased at myidahotix.com for $25 each. For more information, call Michelle Campbell at 208-239-3523.