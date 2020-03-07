Business and elected leaders from the Pocatello-Chubbuck community gathered in the AvCenter at the Pocatello Regional Airport on Wednesday to present an investment check to the Bannock Development Corporation.
Melvin Wagoner, director of operations, said, “We want to invest in the Bannock Development Corporation because we feel they are a driving force in the area’s economic growth.”
The AvCenter donated $6,000 to Bannock Development Corporation.
The AvCenter has been in business for 41 years and Wagoner has been one of the owners for 25 years. They provide charter flight services across the continent, as well as aircraft mechanical services, aircraft storage and aircraft fueling.
“It has been interesting servicing the various customers that use the airport, especially the BLM tankers in the summer with their impressive takeoffs,” said Wagoner.
Amy Rhoads, chairwoman of the Bannock Development Corporation was in attendance to receive the contribution and thank the Av Center.
“The AvCenter is an important part of the Pocatello-Chubbuck economy. This charter service transports busy business travelers quickly and comfortably to their appointments so they can get their deals done,” said Rhoads.
The AvCenter investment will fund economic development programs in Bannock County and the area.
“The Bannock Development Corporations Board of Directors, investors and partners thank the AvCenter for their investment. We appreciate their support of our job attraction and related capacity building efforts,” said John Regetz, president and CEO of Bannock Development.
The group boarded two of the AvCenter’s jets including a Cessna Citation XLS and aCessna Citation CJ. Both were luxurious and comfortable. Wi-Fi and fold-out table space are available for business or recreation travelers.