Chubbuck police said they received a report of a suspicious package inside of Family Dollar, 120 W. Chubbuck Road, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
An employee at the business said that Family Dollar called authorities to report a call from a person who said he had placed a bomb somewhere inside of the store.
A police explosive ordnance detection dog from the Pocatello Police Department, was still inside of the building sniffing for a suspicious packing at 4 p.m. Police advised the public to avoid the area but say they don't believe there is any current threat to public safety.
Employees of the Family Dollar were all evacuated.
The Chubbuck police and fire departments and Pocatello police.