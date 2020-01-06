POCATELLO — An armed suspect was shot by law enforcement officers outside a Pocatello restaurant on Monday after he had fired multiple shots at police during a preceding chase, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 5:30 p.m. Monday when the adult male suspect drove away from the area of the Super 8 hotel on Bench Road in an attempt to escape a narcotics operation involving the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Pocatello police, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and state police, authorities said.
The man then quickly abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot from pursuing officers, police said. With officers in pursuit, the man ran past the Chevron convenience store at Pocatello Creek and Bench roads before heading down Pocatello Creek Road to the Sizzler restaurant, authorities said.
Police said the man opened fire on pursuing officers in the area of the Super 8 as well as outside of the convenience store.
Outside of the Sizzler restaurant law enforcement officers opened fire on the man, wounded him and took him into custody, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was wounded by the suspect's gunfire, police said.
The suspect's name has not yet been released. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after being wounded. An update on his condition has not been made available but he was alive when he was loaded onto the ambulance.
Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, Pocatello police and state police were involved in the shooting of the suspect outside Sizzler, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said a second adult male suspect has been arrested in relation to the incident but his name and further details on his arrest have not been released.
With one suspect in the hospital and the other under arrest, police said there is no longer any threat to the public as a result of the incident.
Bench Road in the area of the Super 8 and Pocatello Creek Road from Sizzler to Bench Road were temporarily shut down by police following the chase and officer-involved shooting.
The Chevron convenience store at Pocatello Creek and Bench roads was also temporarily shut down and police detectives were seen outside the store picking up bullet casings around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
As of Monday night dozens of Pocatello police, Sheriff’s Office and state police vehicles lined Pocatello Creek and Bench roads as authorities conducted their investigation.
Authorities are expected to release additional information on Tuesday, including some details about the narcotics operation that preceded the chase and officer-involved shooting.