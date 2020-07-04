POCATELLO — Individuals shooting guns at a junk car ignited a wildfire that caused several houses to be evacuated on Saturday just east of Pocatello, authorities said.
The North Bannock Fire Department reported that the bullets hitting the junk car caused the vehicle to ignite, which in turn sparked the wildfire around 3 p.m. off Pocatello Creek Road between the KOA Campground and Parks Road.
The fire consumed the junk car and scorched six acres of land before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
One of the people shooting at the junk car suffered injuries from the fire. This person was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
Several houses were evacuated in the area of Pocatello Creek and Parks roads because of the approaching flames. Both roads were also temporarily shut down.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it damaged any houses.
As of 7:20 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were still at the scene extinguishing what remained of the fire.
The North Bannock Fire Department reported that most of the evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes.
Chubbuck, Pocatello and Bureau of Land Management firefighters responded to the fire along with the North Bannock Fire Department.
The fire is being investigated by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.