Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a missing local woman.
Erin Elizabeth Jenkins, 30, of Malad, was last seen on April 4.
Her disappearance is particularly concerning considering that she's the mother of a 3-year-old boy. The child is safe at home with his father.
Jenkins is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Authorities said that she could be in the Idaho Falls or Soda Springs areas and it's possible she's driving an orange Chevy Colorado pickup truck with Idaho license plate 1O12123.
If you have any information on Jenkins' whereabouts please contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office immediately at 208-766-2251.