Chubbuck police say they have received several leads in their search for a suspect who allegedly shot at an occupied police car Monday morning and believe he may have removed or swapped the license plates of his vehicle.
The incident occurred in Chubbuck early Monday morning on Philbin Road.
"Our investigation is still very active and numerous leads are being followed up on," police said in a press release. "We are currently trying to locate the vehicle involved. However we have reason to believe that the license plates that were on the vehicle may have been removed or replaced with alternate license plates."
Police said the suspect fired several shots at a patrol car while the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop and then drove off at a high rate of speed.
Police said the car appears to have been spray painted black.
"It appears as though the drivers-side mirror and passenger-side mirror are different, possibly even a different color," police said. "The vehicle has a sunroof and there appears to be damage to the rear dash ... and there is also some type of add on accessory located below the rear bumper."
We would encourage anyone with any information regarding the location of the vehicle to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.