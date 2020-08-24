It was a busy weekend for area emergency personnel, who responded to two injury crashes as well as a vehicle fire.
There was a three-vehicle wreck in Chubbuck on Saturday and a dirt bike crash near American Falls on Sunday, authorities said. There was also a vehicle fire at the Malad Summit Rest Area in Bannock County on Sunday afternoon.
Multiple people were injured in the three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 4500 block of Yellowstone Avenue, just north of the Interstate 86 interchange, shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
At least two people were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, authorities said. Condition updates on those injured were not immediately available.
The chain-reaction crash on Yellowstone’s southbound lanes involved two Dodge pickups and a Mitsubishi sedan. The sedan was totaled while the two pickups sustained minor damage and could be driven from the scene.
Chubbuck police are investigating the wreck. Efforts to obtain additional information about the cause of the crash and the names of those involved failed on Monday.
Power County Sheriff’s Office officials say the dirt bike crash took place at the sand dunes near American Falls at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
They have not released many details about the incident, which is still under investigation, but they said it involved two juveniles. One was taken by private vehicle to PMC and the other was transported by Life Flight.
Sheriff’s officials say both juveniles, whose names were not released, were wearing helmets and other protective gear when the crash occurred, and neither appeared to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.
Also on Sunday, a Chevrolet Tahoe caught fire at the Malad Summit Rest Area shortly after 4 p.m.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office officials say the occupants had just gotten out of the Tahoe and were walking toward the restrooms when the vehicle caught fire.
Witnesses reported that the vehicle had been smoking as it was traveling through the area shortly before that.
Neither of the occupants were injured in the incident, sheriff’s officials said, but the vehicle was a total loss.