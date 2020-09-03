Authorities say an incident reported in Bingham County on Sunday involving a mysterious ambulance occupied by people in civilian clothes was likely a foolish practical joke gone bad.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday afternoon that he is doubtful the investigation into the incident will culminate into any criminal charges and that detectives have debunked any reports that the occupants in the ambulance were attempting to kidnap anybody or cause anybody harm.
Rowland declined to provide the Journal with specific information about the intent of the practical joke.
“We are still investigating this incident and have one more individual to interview who is working remotely in the mountains,” Rowland said. “At this point, this seems to be a bad practical joke gone wrong and I do not understand why they did what they did.”
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said the incident happened in the Pingree area and involved individuals in the ambulance asking a local resident to take a look at the vehicle.
The resident became alarmed and contacted the Sheriff’s Office, but the ambulance left the resident’s neighborhood before deputies arrived.
The individuals in the ambulance were apparently wearing civilian clothes.
Rowland said the ambulance was legally acquired from an auction in the Burley area, adding that it is legal to own and operate former emergency vehicles so long as they are no longer equipped with lights and sirens.
The ambulance and its occupants were not involved in any other incidents or reports outside of the circumstances in the Pingree area on Sunday, Rowland said.
Once the sheriff’s office investigation is complete, Rowland said that information will be submitted to the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office to review and determine if any crimes were committed, though he ultimately suspects there will be no criminal charges filed.